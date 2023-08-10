featured Notice to print customers From our editors Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A note from our editors:Print customers of The Courier-Gazette and The Republican Journal should note there has been a significant delay in the Thursday, Aug. 10 paper, due to a broken printing press.The circulation department has informed us the replacement printer is behind due to the extra work, meaning mail delivery of these newspapers will be delayed this week.These newspapers should be in stores and delivered to post offices Friday morning, Aug. 11.Digital editions of the Thursday, Aug. 10 newspapers can be found on the Knox County and Waldo County websites.This has not affected Camden Herald printing and delivery.We thank you for your patience and understanding. More information will be added to this story as it is available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Announcing the Sani Wolf Fogel Award Summer’s Grandeur at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ August 25-27 Sale Union Farm Equipment Update: Week Of August 8th, 2023 Rockland’s Strand – A new documentary for our 100th year! August 18 & 19 at 5:30pm First National Bank Announces Winners of the Annual Customer Calendar Contest More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Strand Theatre presents CAT VIDEO FEST 2023 August 13 & 14! Time for a trip off the beaten path! Bonnie’s Place Opening at noon on Tuesday A stop you need to make! Brighten the day at Bonnie’s Place. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists