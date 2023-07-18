News

Blues festival Shemekia Copeland

North Atlantic Blues Festival headliner Shemekia Copeland brings the first day of the event to a close Saturday, July 15.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

ROCKLAND — The city was alive with the sound of music — blues music that is!

Saturday, July 15 was the opening day of the 30th North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland's Harbor Park, a two-day celebration of blues music.

North Atlantic Blues Festival 2023

People of all ages packed Rockland's Harbor Park for the first day of the 30th annual North Atlantic Blues Festival on Saturday, July 15.
Blues festival Bernard Allison

Bernard Allison performs on stage Saturday, July 15 for the North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland.
Blues fest dancer 1

North Atlantic Blues Festival attendees crowd the dance floor on Saturday, July 15 in Rockland's Harbor Park.
Blues fest dancer 2

Members of the crowd at the North Atlantic Blues Festival dance anywhere there is space, including next to the stage, on Saturday, July 15.
Blues fest dancer mom and child

Old and young alike get out on the dance floor for the 30th annual North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland on Saturday, July 15.
Blues fest 'Malt Therapy'

One group of friends, calling themselves "Malt Therapy" attend the North Atlantic Blues Festival in matching shirts on Saturday, July 15.
Blues fest saxophone

A musician plays the saxophone on stage with Selwyn Birchwood at the North Atlantic Blues Festival on Saturday, July 15.
Blues festival Selwyn Birchwood smile

Guitarist and vocalist Selwyn Birchwood smiles at the crowd during his performance at the North Atlantic Blues Festival on Saturday, July 15.
Blues fest Selwyn Birchwood autograph

Musician Selwyn Birchwood signs autograph and greets fans following his performance at the 30th annual North Atlantic Blues Festiva on Saturday, July 15.
Blues festival Selwyn Birchwood fan

Musician Selwyn Birchwood with attendee Nicholas Williams at the North Atlantic Blues Festival, Saturday, July 15.
Blues festival Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland performs at the North Atlantic Blues Festival on Saturday, July 15.

Tags

Recommended for you