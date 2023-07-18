ROCKLAND — The city was alive with the sound of music — blues music that is!
Saturday, July 15 was the opening day of the 30th North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland's Harbor Park, a two-day celebration of blues music.
The crowds came out in force despite the threat of rain. Music fans of all ages packed the available spaces in camp chairs and danced where there was room.
In between acts on Saturday, festival organizer Paul Benjamin addressed the crowd and spoke about the volunteers who help make the event possible.
For Benjamin, this festival is a family affair. His wife and her children, plus in-laws and grandchildren, all contribute to making the North Atlantic Blues Festival possible each year.
Terri Sukeforth, one of Benjamin’s stepchildren, works the side entrance. She said she has never missed one of these festivals. “Even when I lived in Florida, I came back,” she said. “I even worked nine months pregnant!”
She also commented on the wide range of ages in attendance, from older folks all the way to young children. People come back year after year, and bring their children as well.
The mother of one young boy had told her while she was putting his admission bracelet on that he attended his first festival at one month old, and had attended every year since then. He was now 8.
Sukeforth said she felt this year was special because the featured performer Saturday night was Shemekia Copeland, a well-known name in the blues genre who has headlined the festival before.
“Shemekia is near and dear,” Sukeforth said. Copeland has a special relationship with Rockland thanks to Sukeforth’s stepfather. Benjamin has known Copeland since she was a teenager, and has organized many shows in the area featuring the award-winning vocalist.
Stationed at the merchandise tent every year is another of Benjamin’s stepchildren, Debbie Richards. Richards said her daughter has been helping out at the festival since she was five years old, and as an adult this year helped with the lobster feed for the bands.
Stationed at the front entrance each year is another of Benjamin’s stepchildren, Pamela Heal and her husband Alan. An additional sibling, Scott Sukeforth, returns from Florida each year to help out, and this year brought his son Jesse.
Blues festival attendees come from all around the country for the two-day event as well. One group of friends that dubbed themselves “Malt Therapy” came from Florida and New York to attend the event.
The group decided to wear matching neon flamingo Hawaiian shirts, and said they had attracted a fair bit of attention.
For most of them, this was not their first time at the North Atlantic Blues Festival, and they all agreed it would not be their last.
Nicholas Williams, who currently lives in Concorn, New Hampshire but formerly lived in the Rumford/Mexico area, said this was his second blues festival. “I fell in love after the first [year],” he said.
Also on Saturday, Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf officially proclaimed Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 of this year as North Atlantic Blues Festival Days in honor of the event’s 30th anniversary.
Performers on Saturday were Gabe Stillman, Jontavious Willis, Bernard Allison, Selwyn Birchwood and Shemekia Copeland.
Saturday night Main Street was closed to vehicle traffic for the "Club Crawl" from 7 p.m. to midnight, where bands performed up and down Main Street and people danced into the night.
Bonnie Edwards & The Practical Cats, Matt and The Barnburners, Anni and The Rainmakers, River Bottom Funk and Eric Green Party were some of the performers outside during the Club Crawl, with additional performers inside local bars and restaurants.
Rockland Police Department released a statement that the Club Crawl had gone well, and the only two arrests had been unrelated directly to the event.
The show continued Sunday, July 16 despite the rain. Music opened with the Midcoast Music Academy Blues Camp Kids, followed by Jureesa McBride with guest Paul Nelson, Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, Joanna Connor, Mr. Sipp and Southern Hospitality.
Chris Gill performed between acts both days.
The 31st North Atlantic Blues Festival is set for July 13 and 14, 2024.