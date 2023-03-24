A 26-year-old New York man is at the Knox County Jail, accused of soliciting sex from a 13-year-old Rockland girl.
Kenneth R. Schulz of Holbrook, N.Y. was charged with Class B sexual exploitation of a minor, and misdemeanor counts of visual sexual aggression against a child and solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act.
He was brought from New York to the Knox County Jail on Thursday, March 23. No bail is allowed until he makes his initial appearance Friday afternoon in the Knox County court in Rockland.
The arrest came on a warrant obtained March 3 from the court by the Rockland Police Department after it conducted an investigation.
The investigation began Feb. 3 when a school official reported to police that a student had been communicating with an adult online who was soliciting sex from her.
The suspect has also contacted another young student at the school, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in court by police.
The investigation included getting phone and online records.
In the conversations with the 13-year-old, Schulz used extremely graphic language and sent her photos of his penis. He encouraged the girl to meet up with him and have sex.
Rockland Police Detective Anne Griffith — posing as a young girl and a friend of the student he had been soliciting — called Schulz and began conversations. Schulz called her back on multiple occasions, trying to talk with her.