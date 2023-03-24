News

A 26-year-old New York man is at the Knox County Jail, accused of soliciting sex from a 13-year-old Rockland girl.

Kenneth R. Schulz of Holbrook, N.Y. was charged with Class B sexual exploitation of a minor, and misdemeanor counts of visual sexual aggression against a child and solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you