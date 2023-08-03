ROCKLAND — A passenger rail car that will be offering summer weekend excursion trips was on display Wednesday afternoon at the train station.
The rail car will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 2.
The first passenger trips will be short round trips to the Thomaston waterfront from the annual Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. There will be one-hour rides from Rockland at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The cost is $20 per adult, $10 for children 3 years and up and free for children 2 years old and younger.
Regular excursions are expected to commence in August with a morning departure from Rockland and afternoon return from Brunswick. A shorter midday reverse loop will travel around the communities of Bath, Wiscasset and Newcastle-Damariscotta.
The train will depart from the former train station where the Trackside Restaurant is located at the intersection of Union and Pleasant streets in Rockland.
"This initiative is the first step in an innovative experiment with the Maine Department of Transportation to test public response to availability of an underutilized 'Coastal Route 2' alternative to the parallel highway. The real-life trial should provide ridership data and evidence of whether demand can justify service expansion beyond seasonal scope, weekend availability, and minimal daily frequency," George Betke, vice president and director of Midcoast Railservice said earlier this year.
Regular passenger train service to Rockland ended in April 1959. The station was built in 1917-1918. The Maine Department of Transportation owns the station and the rail line.
Seasonal excursion passenger service between Rockland and Brunswick began in July 2004, stopping that first year adjacent to Sandy Beach. In 2005, passengers were dropped off outside the train station on Union Street. In 2006, the station building was renovated and a restaurant was added.
The passenger excursion service ended in 2015 when the state ended its contract with Maine Eastern Railroad and awarded a contract to Central Maine & Quebec Railway.
Amtrak’s Downeaster began service between Portland and Boston in 2001, and, in 2012, extended it to Brunswick.
