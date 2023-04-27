News

ROCKPORT/BELFAST -- Denise Needham, PharmD, has been appointed as the new president of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.

Needham is currently the chief operating officer for PBMC-WCGH, and she succeeds Dr. Mark Fourre, M.D., who last year announced his decision to step away from his role as president.

