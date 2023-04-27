ROCKPORT/BELFAST -- Denise Needham, PharmD, has been appointed as the new president of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.
Needham is currently the chief operating officer for PBMC-WCGH, and she succeeds Dr. Mark Fourre, M.D., who last year announced his decision to step away from his role as president.
Needham’s appointment is effective May 8, giving her several weeks to work alongside Fourre prior to his departure June 2.
“We conducted a broad, national search for the next president for the organization. That search led us back to PBMC and WGCH and the good work Denise has been doing, most recently as our chief operating officer,” said Andrea Patstone, president of MaineHealth’s Mountain Region, which includes PBMC, WCGH, LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor and Mid Coast Parkview Health in Brunswick.
Patstone said Needham rose to the top of an extremely competitive candidate pool, impressing the search committee with her outstanding communication and people leadership skills, operational acumen and clear dedication to the vision, mission and values of MaineHealth. “Her unique combination of infectious energy, positivity and relentless focus on accountability and results will propel Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital forward,” she said.
Needham has more than 15 years of experience in health care leadership roles and has been an integral part of MaineHealth for many years. She began her career as a pharmacist and pharmacy supervisor with Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Then, after five years as a pharmacist supervisor/team lead at Cardinal Health in Houston, Texas, she joined PBMC- WCGH in 2015 as Director of Pharmacy. Since that time she has assumed roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with her appointment as chief operating officer in March of 2021.