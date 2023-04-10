News

ROCKLAND -- The new regional nursing home -- Breakwater Commons -- is set to open in early July with private, modern, bright rooms with a panoramic view of Penobscot Bay.

At that time, residents of the Knox Center in Rockland and Quarry Hill's nursing center in Camden will move into the new residential complex.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

