ROCKLAND -- The new regional nursing home -- Breakwater Commons -- is set to open in early July with private, modern, bright rooms with a panoramic view of Penobscot Bay.
At that time, residents of the Knox Center in Rockland and Quarry Hill's nursing center in Camden will move into the new residential complex.
The Rockland Planning Board gave final approval to the $19.5 million project in April 2021. Site work began in October 2021 on Cranberry Isles, off Old County Road, in Rockland. The foundation work began in February 2022 and pre-fabricated walls started being erected in March 2022.
The single-story 69,100-square-foot Breakwater Commons will include 96 beds. The new nursing home would replace the 84-bed Knox Center in Rockland and 39 nursing care beds at Quarry Hill in Camden.
Doug Gardner, senior vice president for development and operations for North Country Associates, said the residents from those two facilities that will close will move into Breakwater Commons. He said those facilities have not been at capacity and there is room for all the residents.
Breakwater Commons is owned by principals of Sandy River Development and North Country. North Country will manage Breakwater Commons.
The new home will have private rooms with their own bathrooms although the corner suites will be two private rooms that share a bathroom.
Breakwater Commons will be divided into three "neighborhoods" each with 32 rooms. One will be traditional nursing home beds, another will be for memory care residents, and the third will be for skilled nursing -- those people undergoing rehabilitation.
Each neighborhood has its own dining area with a warming station. There is a central kitchen. The hallways have windows from floor to ceiling, creating a much brighter environment.
Each section also has an outside courtyard.
The center is certified for MaineCare and Medicare patients.
The home will employ 150 people. The workers at the other locations that are closing have been offered positions and Gardner said he hopes they decide to come work at the new residential complex.
He said hiring enough workers remains a challenge as it is across the country in the healthcare field. He said when other businesses such as restaurants are short on workers they can reduce their hours. That is not an option with a nursing care center, he said.
Gardner said anyone interested in working at Breakwater Commons can apply through the website breakwatercommons.com.
The facility is fueled by propane and has hot water baseboard heat.
Construction inside continues and landscaping will be completed by the time the residents move in.