OWLS HEAD -- Opponents to the Knox County Regional Airport are circulating another petition that seeks to amend the town's zoning ordinance and bypass the work being done by an advisory committee which began work after the same opponents had successfully petitioned for a six-month moratorium on any projects at the airport.
Select Board Chair Gordon Page expressed frustration that those circulating the petition had declined to provide him a copy of the document. He eventually got one given to him.
If the petitioners gather 99 signatures -- 10 percent of the residents who voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election -- the question would go to voters at the annual town meeting in August.
The petition asks to enact an ordinance to specifically say "legally nonconforming airport use shall not be extended or expanded in area, function, impact or capacity." In addition, an airport would not be an allowed use in any of the zones but acknowledges that it exists there because of zoning at the time it was created.
Last August, residents voted 74-61 following to approve a six-month moratorium on any airport projects. Supporters of the moratorium said the six month halt in new projects at the airport would give the town time to put together ordinances to better protect the town from growth at the airport.
The Owls Head Airport Advisory Committee began working on new ordinances after the moratorium was approved.
Knox County Administrator Andrew Hart said March 22 "We are investigating this (new petition), and may have a statement to issue when we’ve completed our research."
Lynn Chaplin said the citizens circulating the petition decided to go this route because the direction of the advisory committee was geared toward protecting the airport not the town.
Owls Head Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Deane spoke at the March 23 airport advisory committee meeting and voiced concern about the proposed changes in the petition. He urged the town to have its attorney review it.
The code officer called it spot zoning. He also questioned how an ordinance could not include an existing activity, like an airport, in any of the zones.
He also voiced concern that the wording could make it apply to all commercial zones and if that occurred, it would mean no commercial businesses in the town could expand.
Airport advisory committee Chair Mike Keating said it was unfortunate that the petition is being circulated before the committee came up with recommended changes to current zoning ordinances..
"I don't think this benefits everyone. This benefits a few," he said.
The opponents to the airport decided to seek the moratorium last year after Knox County rejected a proposed interlocal agreement sought by those residents who argued it was needed to regulate development.
The airport has also received approval from the town for 23 new hangars within the airport perimeter.
The Select Board had negotiated a proposed new interlocal agreement with Knox County, but that proposal was rejected 124 to 14 by Owls Head residents at the June 2021 town meeting. Opponents claimed the 2021 proposal would have taken away rights the town had with the prior agreement, which expired in 2021. That agreement had been adopted 20 years earlier.
An ad hoc committee of Owls Head residents came up with a revamped proposal. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a letter to the County in April 2022 saying it could not accept the proposed agreement because several provisions would take away the control of the airport from Knox County, would unjustly discriminate against airport users and violates FAA rules and grant assurances.