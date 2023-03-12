Nearly all Knox County government bodies offer a remote option to the public to either view or participate in meetings.
There are a few holdouts. Warren, Friendship, Hope and North Haven do not offer a remote option to the public.
Rockland has had its City Council meetings televised for decades. The City Council first voted in November 1984 to have its meetings videotaped and later aired on the local access channel on cable television. There was some opposition at the time. Even after the Council approved broadcasting the meetings, Councilor E. Allen Gordon contacted the volunteer who taped the meetings and encouraged him not to do it anymore.
Eventually, municipalities had meetings televised live on cable. Years later, municipalities added live streaming of meetings to their websites.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, government bodies turned to technology again and used different platforms to hold their meetings remotely. That included Zoom as well as Google Meet and Town Hall Streams. Vinalhaven airs its Select Board meetings over Facebook Live. Cushing offers Zoom for its Select Board meeting if someone asks to participate that way.
Warren Select Board Chair Wayne Luce said on Tuesday, March 7 there have been no discussions on offering a remote option.
Luce said he personally would oppose offering a remote option, saying it would change the personality of the meetings. He said board members and people interested should attend meetings.
Warren is facing a couple high-interest issues including a moratorium on solar farms following Planning Board approval in August 2022 of what was billed as being the largest in New England and a game changer for the town. The proposal by Exiro Minerals to search for potential mining locations has also generated considerable interest and opposition in town.
At the last mining meeting before the Warren Select Board, 80 people attended the session at the fire station. That is a small percentage, however, of the 4,865 residents listed as of the 2020 Census. Approximately 2,000 Warren voters cast ballots in the November 2022 election.
Town Hall Streams notes on its website that this service “makes information more readily available to the people that are busy, on vacation, out of town or do not have the local cable services.”
In Hope, the Select Board voted in November 2022 to end both Town Hall Streams and Zoom, citing the cost. Town Hall Streams cost $250 per month for a total annual cost of $3,000. Town Administrator Samantha Mank said at the time that the Board concluded almost no one watches the live streams or recorded meetings and so the $250 per month was a poor use and waste of taxpayer money that must end.
Mank said March 7 the town still does not offer a remote option.
There have been no discussions in Friendship of offering a remote option.
All other school, county and municipal boards in Knox County offer a remote option for their meetings. The Regional School Unit 40 Board of Directors voted Feb. 16 to end remote participation as of April 1, but will continue to live stream meetings.
Many of towns also stream other items such as planning board meetings. Those recordings are often archived so the public can watch the meetings at a later time.