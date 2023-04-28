featured Motorcycle hits house after collision with pickup truck By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WARREN — Public safety crews responded Friday morning to a crash in which a motorcycle and pickup truck collided which led the motorcycle to slam into a house.The incident occurred about 7 a.m. April 28 on Route 1 near Andes Variety.Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky said the motorcyclist was up and walking when crews arrived. He did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said.The investigation into the crash continues. The sheriff said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and motorcycle suit which helped prevent further injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! Union Farm Equipment- Chip, Split & Drive Open House flyer is here! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists