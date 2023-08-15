ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board approved the placement of two modular buildings on the west side of Oceanside High School.
The approval, granted Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, came with the condition that an independent review of the district's stormwater management plan by the engineering firm of Wright Pierce must find that the plan meets city and state standards.
The district must also keep up a retention pond.
Drainage was an issue raised by a few of the neighbors.
Lawn Avenue resident Wayne Gray voiced concern that the two modulars would result in more flooding on adjacent properties which are already subject to flooding during heavy rains.
He said the city has promised to take steps to prevent Lindsey Brook flooding for more than 60 years but has done nothing.
Lawn Avenue residents Margaret Brown and Robert Schroff voiced concern about the impact on wildlife.
"I see a lot of geese. Where are they going to go? A lot of wildlife will be affected by this project," Schroff said.
Gray, Brown, and Schroff also said that the additional buildings would add to noise.
The Planning Board pointed out that the project meets the city's noise ordinance.
RSU 13 agreed to move the buildings to the west of the school after other neighbors had criticized the originally proposed location.
The new location is a grassy area on the southwest side of the school, near the tennis courts and adjacent to an athletic field. The original proposal had called for the modulars to be placed where the skate park was located. The board and neighbors had asked at the June 6 meeting whether a different location for the buildings could be found.
Of the two modular buildings, one would be a six-classroom, 106-by-60-foot building for alternative education and an intensive special education needs program, and the other would be a 68-by-60-foot classroom building with three classrooms for adult education.
Adult education is currently located on the second floor of the McLain School. Alternative education is at the South School.
The modular buildings will not connected to the existing high school.
The school district will turn the McLain School building over to the city of Rockland once adult education is relocated. The city wants the building to entice developers to create housing.
The district has about $3.3 million available from federal money distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic for the modular projects.
The school district opened bids on Dec. 29, 2022. The low bidder was Nadler Modular of Suffern, New York, which submitted a proposal to erect the modulars at both the high school and Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston for a total of $3,040,000.
The Thomaston Planning Board approved in June an application by RSU 13 to erect a 123-by-60-foot modular building with eight classrooms to serve alternative education on the grounds of Oceanside Middle School. The information technology department would also relocate to that building from the basement of the McLain School in Rockland where it has been for many years.
The modular for the middle school arrived this week. Superintendent McDonald said cement work will be done and then cranes will place the buildings on the site later this year.
No timetable for when the modulars at Oceanside High School will arrive.
The federal money for the project needs to be used by mid-2024.