News

Rockland Planning Board at Oceanside High School

The Rockland Planning Board and neighbors were on the grounds of Oceanside High School Tuesday evening Aug. 15 to review plans for the placement of two modular buildings that will house classrooms.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board approved the placement of two modular buildings on the west side of Oceanside High School.

The approval, granted Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, came with the condition that an independent review of the district's stormwater management plan by the engineering firm of Wright Pierce must find that the plan meets city and state standards.

Oceanside High School back lot

The Rockland Planning Board and neighbors view the site in the back of Oceanside High School where two modular classroom buildings will be located.
Oceanside Middle School modulars

The modular classroom buildings at Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston.
Oceanside Middle School modular

The sections of the modular classroom at Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston.

Recommended for you