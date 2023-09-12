ROCKLAND — Strong gusty winds that could knock out power are likely Saturday afternoon and night from Hurricane Lee, according to the latest forecast.
The latest forecasts that Hurricane Lee may make landfall on Maine's Downeast coast is prompting Midcoast officials to follow the principle of "better safe than sorry."
Rockland Harbor Master Molly Eddy said all floats at the public landing will be pulled up, other than one for the dinghies, prior to this weekend when Lee may arrive.
She has also notified all mooring holders by email about the possible arrival of the storm and urged boaters to consider hauling in their vessels or take precautions to protect them.
City Manager Tom Luttrell said he will be meeting with department heads to prepare for the possible impact of the hurricane. He said public services crews have gone through Lindsey Brook to remove debris to reduce the potential for flooding during the next heavy rain storm.
Rockland Harbor is particularly susceptible to storms that have winds from the east.
Rockport Harbor Master Abbie Leonard said the town is doing what it always does when a storm approaches.
"We prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We are asking that folks pull their boats if they can and if not make sure it is secure. Dinghies should be hauled and we are accessing the forecast to decide whether town floats need to be hauled and we are prepared to do so if necessary," Leonard said Tuesday Sept. 12.
The latest forecast for Lee, as of Wednesday morning, has the storm most likely make landfall late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night between Downeast Maine and the Bay of Fundy.
High waves and possible strong winds and heavy rains are possible. The latest forecast has wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour which could knock out power and cause some flooding. Because the ground is already saturated due to frequent rains this summer and because trees still have their leaves, some trees will be more susceptible to coming down due to high winds.
The Midcoast of Maine is generally spared direct impacts from hurricanes, but there have been some significant exceptions, according to archives from The Courier-Gazette.
Most storms are downgraded to tropical storm status before their arrival along the Maine Coast. Many of those remnants are on par with the strongest Nor’easters that pummel the coast on occasion.
The Patriots Day gale of April 2007, for example, caused damage to shorefront properties including the Spruce Head Island causeway, but was not considered a tropical system.
The pre-Christmas storm of 2022 (Dec. 23) also saw coastal flooding and knocked out power to more than 10,000 homes and businesses in the region as winds in excess of 60 miles per hour coincided with an astronomical high tide.
Hurricane Irene resulted in gusty winds and rain when its remnants came through Maine on Aug. 28, 2011. There were some power outages in Knox County from downed tree limbs. Irene's heavy rainfall caused flooding in western Maine.
Hurricane Earl threatened New England in early September 2010 before veering to the east and striking Nova Scotia. The storm created high surf and gusty winds along the Midcoast.
There was also a close call with Hurricane Floyd Sept. 17, 1999, which weakened before it brought gusty winds and heavy rains to the Midcoast. Many boats were brought ashore in expectation of the storm.
Hurricane Edouard was on course to strike the coast of Maine when it veered sharply to the east and went out to sea Sept. 2 and 3, 1996. Again, many boats were brought ashore.
Hurricane Bob 1991
The last storm to be near hurricane strength when it struck the region was Bob, which passed over the Midcoast on the afternoon and evening of Aug. 19, 1991.
Bob first crossed eastern Rhode Island and Massachusetts with winds of 115 miles per hour, but weakened as it crossed land and before it reached Maine.
Bob bowled over a number of trees locally and dumped heavy rains with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Emergency shelters were set up throughout the Midcoast. Then-Gov. John McKernan recommended that residents within a half-mile of the ocean be evacuated. Rockland police cruisers patrolled streets, informing people near the waterfront of a local shelter.
More than 120 people, mostly crew and passengers from local schooners, went to Camden-Rockport High School to take shelter. A handful of people went to Rockland District High School.
The 42-foot aluminum sloop Whisper broke from its mooring in the outer harbor in Camden and came to rest on a ramp at Wayfarer Marine.
Many stores closed early. Before the stores closed, however, they were besieged by customers rushing to buy food, batteries and candles. Marinas were swamped by people who wanted their boats removed from the water.
Hurricane Gloria 1985
Hurricane Gloria arrived on the evening of Sept. 27, 1985. Winds were clocked locally at a steady 60 mph, knocking down trees and a few power lines, but otherwise causing little damage.
Again, stores were crowded with shoppers buying emergency supplies and marinas worked nonstop to take boats out of the water.
Gloria also had weakened considerably from when it made landfall on Long Island.
Hurricane Gerda 1969
Hurricane Gerda made landfall on the eastern tip of Maine Sept. 9, 1969. The storm brought gusty winds and rain to the Midcoast. Some schools closed, expecting more severe weather.
Hurricane Ginny 1963
Hurricane Ginny struck on the afternoon of Oct. 29, 1963. Winds were just above hurricane force, at 80 mph, with gusts at the Coast Guard station in Rockland recorded at 100 mph.
Many trees were knocked over and a barn at the Maine State Prison farm in South Warren was destroyed. Other small buildings were also blown down.
Hurricane Daisy 1962
Hurricane Daisy was the last hurricane to claim a life in the Midcoast. Daisy arrived on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 1962. A man was killed in Thomaston when a huge tree limb broke and struck the car in which he was a passenger. A man in Rockland was struck and killed by a car during the storm.
Numerous trees and 103 power lines locally were downed by Daisy, which had wind gusts reaching 80 mph.
Hurricane Donna 1960
Hurricane Donna also brought down many trees when it arrived on Sept. 12, 1960. No major damage or serious injuries were reported.
Hurricanes Carol/Edna 1954
The late summer of 1954 brought a one-two punch that is considered to be the worst damage brought locally from a hurricane in recorded times.
Hurricane Carol arrived Aug. 31 with winds between 75 and 100 mph. Newspaper reports called it the worst storm since 1938. A man died trying to save his sailboat off Marshall Point in St. George.
Less than two weeks later, on Sept. 12, Edna struck and made Carol look tame. Edna packed winds of 115 mph and knocked down hundreds of trees. Many electrical and telephone lines were downed, and service was interrupted for a few days to many homes. Nearly half the lobster traps in the ocean were lost due to extremely rough seas. Many roads were impassable from 7 inches of rain.
1944 hurricane
This unnamed storm caused extensive damage in southern New England, but spared the Midcoast a direct hit. The Courier-Gazette reported that it was a tolerably good old storm, similar to many gales experienced on the coast.
There were torrential rains. A large tree fell across Camden Street by Washington Street, forcing vehicles to be detoured. The lower section of Main Street was also blocked off to traffic for fear that the spire of the Baptist Church would topple. Electricity was knocked out for the entire city and telephone service was also disrupted.
1938 hurricane
The unnamed hurricane of 1938 that devastated Long Island and parts of Rhode Island knocked down many trees locally and produced a lot of rain but no major damage when it struck Sept. 22