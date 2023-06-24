featured Midcoast Pictorial: Foggy mornings along Rockland's waterfront By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jun 24, 2023 Jun 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News A sailboat is silhouetted in Rockland Harbor on Friday morning, June 23. Photo by Stephen Betts Rockland's public landing on Friday morning June 23. Photo by Stephen Betts Fog envelops Rockland's waterfront. Here is the harbor between The Pearl and the Middle Pier. Photo by Stephen Betts Journey's End near the end of Tillson Avenue in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts U.S. Coast Guard vessels docked at the station at the end of Tillson Avenue in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts Maine State Ferry service vessels at the Rockland terminal. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- Fog has blanketed the coast during the past two mornings.The fog, however, provides an artistic element to walking along Rockland's waterfront.The following are photographs from a walk on the mornings of June 23 and 24. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Get your business on the big screen. On-screen advertising at the Strand Theatre – 150/month! New days and Hours start next week! Splendid July 7, 8 & 9 Sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Kitchen Renovation! Thinking about a new kitchen…we can help! West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 Maine Made Retail is available for all. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists