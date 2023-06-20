Retail sales in the Midcoast fell six percent in April compared to a year earlier, according to the latest state economic figures.
Total retail sales for the region — covering all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro — were $52.2 million in April 2023. This was a decline of six percent from the record setting April in 2022 when sales totaled $55.5 million.
The April 2023 sales are also less than the April 2021 sales of $54.6 million.
Sales in April 2020 hit bottom at $34.9 million during the height of the pandemic when many businesses were shut down.
The six percent decline from April 2022 to April 2023 does not include the impact of inflation which was 4.9 percent during that 12-month stretch.
Much of the decline in April was the result of a 26 percent drop in motor vehicle sales, according to the monthly retail figures released by the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services. Sales went from $14.6 million in April 2022 to $10.8 million in April 2023.
Building supply sales remained strong with sales totaling $13.9 million in April 2023, up five percent from a year earlier.
Sales of taxable items at food stores dropped eight percent, reaching $5.9 million in April 2023. Most food is exempt from the state's sales tax and not included in the Maine Revenue Services monthly figures.
General merchandise sales, those largely found at department stores, jumped 12 percent, reaching $9.6 million.
Lodging sales were unchanged at $1.4 million during April.
And the miscellaneous group of stores, which includes gift shops, antiques shops, jewelers, sporting goods and pharmacies, had sales plummet 21 percent from the previous April, falling to $4.3 million.
The decline in April sales compared to a year earlier is the third consecutive month that sales in the region have been down from the same month a year earlier.
Statewide, retail sales were about the same in April 2023 compared to April 2022, staying at $2.3 billion.