News

rocklanddowntownjune2022

Downtown Main Street in Rockland.

 By Stephen Betts

Retail sales in the Midcoast fell six percent in April compared to a year earlier, according to the latest state economic figures.

Total retail sales for the region — covering all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro — were $52.2 million in April 2023. This was a decline of six percent from the record setting April in 2022 when sales totaled $55.5 million.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

