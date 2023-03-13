AUGUSTA — All the local state representatives voted Tuesday for a resolution supporting Ukraine, a year after the country was invaded by Russia.
The resolution was approved March 7 on an 87-54 vote. Nearly all the no votes came from Republican legislators although several voted in support of the resolution.
Voting locally in support of the Ukraine resolution were Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George, Holly Eaton of Deer Isle, Stanley Paige Zeigler of Montville; and independent Rep. William Pluecker of Warren.
The state Senate has not voted on the resolution.
“Russia’s unjustified war is having a global impact, with the world’s most vulnerable suffering from increased food and economic insecurity, along with rising costs for energy and commodities,” the resolution states. “Therefore be it resolved that we support the United States Government’s continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and imposition of consequences on Russia for its war of aggression.”
According to an article in the Portland Press Herald, House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, and Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, led the opposition. Faulkingham said the resolution is “dangerously close to war propaganda” and Andrews called Ukraine “one of the most corrupt countries on the planet.” Others called on the U.S. to stop sending aid oversees and instead invest that money here at home.
That led Rep. Dan Sayre, a Kennebunk Democrat and a self-described student of history, to compare arguments against the resolution to what he described as an America First movement in the 1930s and 1940s to avoid confronting Hitler’s conquests and to support antisemitism in the United States.
That charge prompted Andrews to object, saying Sayre was impugning the character and questioning the motives of members, which is a violation of House rules, the Press Herald article states.
“If he wants to call me an anti-Semite or a Nazi, he can do it to my face,” Andrews said. “Thank you.”
House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, cautioned both lawmakers against the escalating rhetoric.