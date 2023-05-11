Members of the Midcoast Community Collaborative offered an update on May 5. They include, from left Oceanside High School student support coordinator Nicole Hatch, Knox County Health Clinic Executive Director Meredith Bailey, Landing Place Assistant Director Emily Carver, St. George School Special Education Director Jessica Berry, Landing Place Director Joseph Hufnagel, Trekkers Program Director Brandon Caron, and Pen Bay Pediatrics nurse practitioner Rachel Wilcox.
The organizers provided an update May 5 on their efforts since that public forum.
Jessica Berry, the special education director for the St. George School, said a lot of organizations work in silos. There are resources that the local groups were not aware were available by the state and the state was unaware of some of the local resources.
"We are better and stronger together," she said.
There are 45 partners involved in the collaborative and representatives of the collaborative met with officials from the office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills.
Meredith Bailey, Knox County Health Clinic Executive Director, said a holistic approach is needed that includes mental health and substance treatments.
The members of the collaborative who met May 5 said one key is provide additional resources for child care and early education. The lack of child care is a huge challenge for families. Head Start has a waiting list and has had difficulty filling staff positions to provide services.
Berry said places such as the Landing Place in Rockland is one successful program.
"We need more of these programs." Berry said.
More access to mental health services is also key, the members said.
Joseph Hufnagel, the executive director of The Landing Place in Rockland, summed up the feelings of those in attendance.
"What do we want our communities to look like in 20 years?" Hufnagel asked.
The organizers asked that if there are people in the community who know of resources, who would volunteer, who are philanthropists who want to help, to please contact the group.
Rachel Wilcox, a pediatric nurse practitioner for the past 13 years, said getting input from youth on what they need is important.
The members of the collaborative said youths are getting considerable attention in the news about bad behavior which shows the need for services.
"Would they choose to live like this? They have been failed so many times. They are literally screaming for help," Berry said.
Hufnagel said many of the young people have parents who are dead, in prison, suffering from mental health or substance problems or affects of trauma in their lives. Generational poverty has also played a role, he said.
Trekkers Program Director Brandon Caron said there are a lot of resources but the system needs to change as the needs change.