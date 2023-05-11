News

Midcoast Community Collaborative

Members of the Midcoast Community Collaborative offered an update on May 5. They include, from left Oceanside High School student support coordinator Nicole Hatch, Knox County Health Clinic Executive Director Meredith Bailey, Landing Place Assistant Director Emily Carver, St. George School Special Education Director Jessica Berry, Landing Place Director Joseph Hufnagel,  Trekkers Program Director Brandon Caron, and Pen Bay Pediatrics nurse practitioner Rachel Wilcox.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- A group that formed to respond to the crisis facing youths in the region is continuing its work to connect families to resources.

The Midcoast Community Collaborative formed late last year and held a public forum on Jan. 26 at the Elks Lodge in Rockland that attracted 200 people from throughout the community.

