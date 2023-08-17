News

rocklanddowntownjune2022

Downtown Main Street in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Retail sales during June were down from a year ago for local merchants.

The Maine Bureau of Revenue Services reported that retail sales for the region — that includes all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro — totaled $81 million in June. This is down 5 percent from the record June sales recorded in 2022 that totaled $85.5 million.

