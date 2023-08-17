Retail sales during June were down from a year ago for local merchants.
The Maine Bureau of Revenue Services reported that retail sales for the region — that includes all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro — totaled $81 million in June. This is down 5 percent from the record June sales recorded in 2022 that totaled $85.5 million.
The June 2023 retail sales for the local region were also down from June 2021 which totaled $82 million. During the pandemic-stricken June of 2020, local retail sales were $59.5 million.
This is the second month in 2023 in which sales were down from a year ago. This also occurred in April. The remaining months had seen sales increased from a year ago although not as much as the rate of inflation.
The June 2022 to June 2023 inflation rate was 3 percent.
The drop in June 2023 compared to a year ago was in most, but not all categories of businesses.
Building supply sales dropped 4 percent, falling to $16.5 million in June.
Sales of taxable goods in food stores dropped 5 percent, falling to $8.9 million in June. Most food is exempt from the state's sales tax and not included in the state revenue service figures.
General merchandise sales, those mostly found at department stores, increased nearly 7 percent in June compared to a year earlier, reaching $12.8 million.
Motor vehicle sales in June declined nearly 19 percent from a year ago, falling to $13.5 million.
Restaurants sales sales increased 4 percent, reaching a June record of $12.4 million.
Lodging businesses saw sales decline 5 percent from a year ago, dropping to slightly more than $7 million.
And a miscellaneous group of businesses that include gift shops, antiques stores, jewelers, sporting goods and pharmacies saw sales drop nearly 10 percent, falling to $9.8 million.
July and August are typically the months with the most sales in the Midcoast. There is generally a six to seven week lag time from the end of the month and when the state revenue service issues the sales figures.
Statewide, retail sales in June totaled $3. 1 billion, less than a 1 percent increase from June 2022.