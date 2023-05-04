News

Assessors’ Agent Lindsey Junkins at her desk. Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — There is a new face at the Thomaston town office.

The town has hired Lindsey Junkins to be an Assessors’ Agent. Junkins is currently working with longtime Thomaston Assessors’ Agent Dave Martucci to learn the job, and will eventually replace him in the position when Martucci retires.

Lindsey Junkins introduces herself at the Monday, April 24 Thomaston Select Board meeting, where she was appointed Assessors’ Agent for the town. Photo by Christine Simmonds

