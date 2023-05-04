THOMASTON — There is a new face at the Thomaston town office.
The town has hired Lindsey Junkins to be an Assessors’ Agent. Junkins is currently working with longtime Thomaston Assessors’ Agent Dave Martucci to learn the job, and will eventually replace him in the position when Martucci retires.
Junkins hails from South Portland but has called St. George home for the last few years.
Prior to starting with Thomaston, she worked for O’Hara Corporation in Rockland, where she was a vessel administrator for the company’s fishing boats in Alaska.
She said working in a municipal assessing office is the perfect match for her interests.
“I always really like doing the research and working with people and trying to understand the history of the town and the land,” she said.
Junkins started work for the town on Monday, April 24 and was appointed as Assessor’s Agent by the Select Board later that same day.
“I feel very fortunate to be working for the town,” she said. Her coworkers and the residents have all been very nice, she said, and she is excited to meet more people and learn more about Thomaston.
While Junkins has been appointed to the position, she does still need to attain the necessary certifications. She said she will be taking the exam to become aa Certified Maine Assessor in August.
The certification is through the Maine Revenue Service.
“I have a lot to learn, but I’m excited to learn it,” she said.
Working with Martucci has also been a pleasure, Junkins said. “He is a wealth of knowledge,” she said. “It feels like he knows everything.”
She said Martucci has been very generous with his knowledge and very patient with her.
“I have big shoes to fill,” she said of Martucci.
Martucci was honored in February for 20 years of service to the town. While receiving this distinction, Martucci announced his plans to retire. He does not have a set retirement date yet.
The assessing department of a town oversees assessments of buildings, land and personal property.
The Thomaston Assessing Department is located in the municipal building on Valley Street and can be reached at 354-6107.