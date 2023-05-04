News

WALDOBORO -- The Regional School Unit 40 Board voted overwhelmingly Thursday night to place an $81 million bond issue before district voters in November for school renovations and additions.

The Board had earlier rejected at the May 4 meeting placing the question before voters in June with the majority of members saying that would not give enough time to inform the public on such an important issue.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

