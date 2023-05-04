WALDOBORO -- The Regional School Unit 40 Board voted overwhelmingly Thursday night to place an $81 million bond issue before district voters in November for school renovations and additions.
The Board had earlier rejected at the May 4 meeting placing the question before voters in June with the majority of members saying that would not give enough time to inform the public on such an important issue.
The largest part of the $81 million bond is $41 million for Medomak Valley High School. This includes $30 million for renovations to the high school in Waldoboro. Another $9 million is for a 15,000-square-foot addition to the high school.
Replacing the septic system at the high school campus is estimated to cost $1.5 million.
Work at the high school would include asbestos abatement, electrical upgrades, re-configuring the industrial arts wing, the sprinkler system, a new boiler, a roof, a generator, exterior work, and safety and security upgrades. A Homeland Security official toured the school and is making recommendations for safety improvements.
Also included is $2.5 million for athletic facilities at the high school and adjacent Medomak Middle School.
Also in the package is $16 million for the Miller School in Waldoboro. That includes $6.3 million for a 12,000-square-foot addition and $5.9 million in renovations. The addition is needed, school officials said, because the school lacks space for the number of students.
The Union Elementary School/Central Office would have renovations totaling $4.2 million. Friendship Village School would get $3 million in renovations. The Warren Community School would have renovations of $2 million. The Prescott Memorial School in Washington would get $1.2 million in renovations. The Medomak Middle School would get renovations totaling $600,000.
Additional district-wide projects totaled $10.4 million which includes $2.5 million for a bus garage, $3.3 million for architectural design, $2.3 million for construction contingency, and bus contingency for $2.3 million.
The bond issue would be for 20 to 25 years. The current interest rate would be 3.8 to 4.1 percent. The $81 million would be the maximum to be borrowed and the district would spend less if the projects costs end up being less.
Board member Melvin Williams said the district has been kicking the can down the road for too many years and the time had come to do the necessary work. He said the high school was not even accredited because of the building.
Board member Emily Trask-Eaton said every years the district is sending students to sub-standard facilities and that needs to change.
Board member Julie Swindler said she believes the public will support borrowing the money to upgrade the schools.
Medomak Valley High School was built about 45 years ago.
If approved by voters, the first repayments for the borrowing would not be in the upcoming 2023-2024 budget. Work would likely not begin for two years.
The presentation made Thursday night to the Board noted that the chance for state funding for the schools was unlikely. The state has only helped pay for eight high schools in the past 20 years and RSU 40's application for money for a high school was 53rd on the state priority list.