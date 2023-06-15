News

Medomak Valley High School Graduation, Wednesday June 14

 Photo by Rebecca Waddell

WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School celebrated an outdoor graduation on the evening of June 14, with 118 students earning diplomas.

Principal Linda Pease greeted the graduates and audience and brought some of the students who have been sworn into military service onto the stage prior to senior Lyra Stevens singing the National Anthem.

