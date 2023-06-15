WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School celebrated an outdoor graduation on the evening of June 14, with 118 students earning diplomas.
Principal Linda Pease greeted the graduates and audience and brought some of the students who have been sworn into military service onto the stage prior to senior Lyra Stevens singing the National Anthem.
The students entering the military are Brent Gardner, Ethan Wood, and Dominic Truong, each enlisting in the U.S. Army National Guard; Jaiden Starr, joining the U.S. Army; Christopher Grover, the U.S. Air Force; and Michael Mank, the U.S. Navy. Logan Rhodes is already in Parris Island as a member of the U.S. Marines.
Class President Trishelle Ames and Vice President Cynthia Shelmerdine were the first students to address the graduating class. They started by remembering when most of the class first visited MVHS in eighth grade and “the exploding urinal that led to us to evacuate to the auditorium.”
They talked about each student having “very different memories” of their time at Medomak, some good, and others not as positive, “But what we want you to take away from our years together, are all the learning experiences you do have, and that you grew because of them,” Ames said.
Ames said of the 118 students walking across the stage, 51 percent will be going directly into the work force. Shelmerdine added that, “44 percent of you will be going directly to college. All of these students will be going to colleges and universities in Maine,” Ames said, “Six percent of you will be going into the military.”
They went on to say they are proud of each and every one of their classmates, and expressed gratitude to staff, friends, and family for all their support.
Quinn Overlock of Waldoboro was awarded the salutatorian medal, along with a sentiment from the legislature, noting that she was also awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution 2023 Good Citizenship Award, before giving her speech.
“You spend your whole life longing for the day you grow up and can take life by the horns, until you actually get there.” Overlock went on to talk about the new stresses facing graduates with moving away, starting jobs, and taking life head on.
“You will make new friends, try new things, have fun and realize what you have right now truly means to you.” Overlock said. “So take a look around you, enjoy where you are, and appreciate everything you have, no matter how simple.”
Valedictorian Kylea Stone of Warren also received a legislative sentiment, which noted her winning the 2023 Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement and Citizenship.
After greeting the audience, Stone began her speech with “Tonight marks the end of one phase, and the beginning of another.” She thanked everyone who had a hand in helping each graduate to get to this point.
“Success is not one thing,” Stone said. “A common perception is that to be successful you need to one have a college degree, and two, make a lot of money with said college degree.”
She went on to explain that while money in the bank may be good, she said “I believe success is measured in the amount of joy you feel when you wake up each morning and how content you feel when you go to sleep each night.”
“If you are happy with the life you have created, then you are successful. If you are not happy, it is never too late to make a positive change,” Stone said.
The graduating class chose teacher Jennifer Hatch as their speaker. Hatch talked a lot about change, including music and lyrics throughout her speech. She advised students that their choices can impact their future. “Stay connected, but don’t live in your past. Continue to spread your wings,” she said
“Remember that being a good person costs no money,” Hatch said. “Be a friendly neighbor, a respectful roommate, but most importantly, be a good person and never forget to appreciate the simple moments in your current chapter.
“You will need the lows in order to cherish the highs life provides you, but a lot of it will be about the perspective that you hold. I encourage you to see the good.”
Hatch closed with words from Walt Disney: “First, think. Second, dream. Third, believe, and, finally, dare.”