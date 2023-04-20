Mining moratoriums passed almost unanimously in Warren and Union at special town meetings Wednesday, April 19.
In Warren, Town Clerk Corrine Michaud said there were two votes cast against the moratorium, with the final vote being 145-2. Michaud said her records showed 153 registered voters and 11 nonvoters in attendance.
While town meetings are open to the public and voted upon by a show of hands, how individual's votes are usually not recorded, only the final vote tally.
Union had almost 200 registered voters attend the special town meeting according to Town Manager Jay Feyler.
Feyler said the moratorium passed unanimously, with the final vote coming in at 191-0, and the meeting ended in less than ten minutes.
A moratorium is a temporary prohibition on an activity. In this case the moratorium prevents metallic mining and exploration.
Both towns hope the moratoriums will give them time to properly update the current mining ordinances, which town officials say are outdated.
A Canadian mining company hosted meetings with both towns in February to express interest in exploring for nickel.
The Warren special town meeting was at the Warren Municipal Complex.
The Union special town meeting was in the William Pullen meeting room.