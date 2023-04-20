News

Union mining moratorium meeting, April 2023

Union voters raise a yellow card to vote in favor of the moratorium on metallic mining at a special town meeting Wednesday, April 19.

Mining moratoriums passed almost unanimously in Warren and Union at special town meetings Wednesday, April 19.

In Warren, Town Clerk Corrine Michaud said there were two votes cast against the moratorium, with the final vote being 145-2. Michaud said her records showed 153 registered voters and 11 nonvoters in attendance.

