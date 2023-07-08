News

UNION --The identity of the man who drowned trying to save his two daughters was released Sunday morning.

Henry Brooks, 46, of Hope, was with his family a little after 4:30 p.m. Saturday July 8 at Ayer Park on Seven Tree Pond watching his 12- and 13-year-old daughters swimming in the water when one of his girls fell into the deeper water where the river enters the pond, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

