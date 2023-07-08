UNION --The identity of the man who drowned trying to save his two daughters was released Sunday morning.
Henry Brooks, 46, of Hope, was with his family a little after 4:30 p.m. Saturday July 8 at Ayer Park on Seven Tree Pond watching his 12- and 13-year-old daughters swimming in the water when one of his girls fell into the deeper water where the river enters the pond, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
The other daughter attempted to rescue her, and fell into the deeper water, and both were swept out by the currents to the even deeper portion of the pond.
Brooks, who was sitting at a picnic table watching his daughters, saw what occurred and heard their cries for help, and jumped in to the water to rescue them, and then was followed by his 27-year-old son, who grabbed a life jacket and jumped into assist.
The son was able to swim to his sisters, and bring them back to safety at a nearby dock, but when he looked back for his father, he could not find him.
Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said Maine Warden Service divers recovered the man's body at about 7:30 p.m. The body was in 7 feet of water about 50 feet from shore.
Witness Sarah Donaher said the man, who she did not know, was sitting at a picnic table next to her at Ayer Park off Route 235 in Union when the girls were seen struggling in the water. She said the man ran into the water, swam toward them and then went under the water and did not come up.
Darren Hill said when he learned the man had gone under, he swam over trying to find the man but was unsuccessful. Hill said there was a strong undertow in that part of the pond.
The incident was reported to Knox County Regional Communications at 4:30 p.m. July 8. The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Union Rescue were the first emergency crews on the scene.
Private citizens went out in kayaks trying to find the man. Union Rescue had personnel searching the waters.
The Maine Warden Service arrived shortly after 5 p.m. A diver was requested to help in the search and the divers searched for about a half hour before finding Brooks' body.
Brooks was brought to Halls Funeral Home in Waldoboro. His daughters and son were brought to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport where they remained for observation Saturday night.