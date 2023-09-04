ROCKLAND — The man who died while swimming off the Rockland Breakwater Sunday afternoon was a master swimmer who was in great shape, a friend said Monday.
Martin Turecky of Florida died after suffering a medical event while swimming alongside the Breakwater, Rockland police confirmed Monday, Sept. 4.
Turecky was the former manager of the Dragon Products cement plant in Thomaston but moved to Florida to run a larger cement plant about a year-and-a-half ago.
Turecky, who was 57 years old, regretted moving to Florida and missed the Midcoast of Maine, said Turecky's friend Douglas Roth, who organized the swimming practice along the Breakwater. Turecky had recently purchased land in Warren and was planning to return.
Roth said he organized an annual race along the Breakwater 20 years ago but it stopped 8 to 9 years ago when difficulty arose to get insurance.
But training for swimmers has continued. On Sunday, Sept. 3, there were four swimmers, including Turkecky and Roth, along with a safety observer on the Breakwater equipped with a radio and air horn to alert swimmers if there were any boats nearby. The swimmers would go from the beach to the Lighthouse and back.
The swimmers were master swimmers and people training for triathlons. The training was once a week during July, August and September. Two were in a fast group including Turecky.
Turecky was swimming 6 to 9 feet from the Breakwater and had just remarked to Roth how good he felt and was glad to be swimming at this location.
A moment later, Turecky had stopped swimming and was face down in the water. The safety observer immediately pulled him onto the Breakwater and radioed the Coast Guard which arrived quickly, Roth said. An emergency medical technician was on the Breakwater as was a fire chief from outside the area.
But all the efforts were unable to revive him, Roth said.
He said it was a massive medical event, not a swimming death.
Turecky, who was born in the Czech Republic, has an adult son who lives in the area. A daughter lives in Colorado, and his parents still live in the Czech Republic.