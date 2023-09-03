News

Rockland Breakwater

This photo was taken last month on the Rockland Breakwater. On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3 a man died after having a medical event while swimming off the Breakwater.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- A man suffered a medical event while swimming off the Rockland Breakwater on Sunday afternoon.

Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said one person had a medical event while swimming.

