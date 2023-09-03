featured Man succumbs off Breakwater By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Sep 3, 2023 Sep 3, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News This photo was taken last month on the Rockland Breakwater. On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3 a man died after having a medical event while swimming off the Breakwater. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- A man suffered a medical event while swimming off the Rockland Breakwater on Sunday afternoon.Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said one person had a medical event while swimming.Deputy Police Chief Alex Gaylor said the man was an expert swimmer but experienced a medical event while swimming.Rockland Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Rockland Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard from Rockland Station responded.The call came in around 2 p.m. Sept. 3.The man did not survive. The name of the man is not being release pending notification of family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Presents ‘Tribal Arts & Antiquities’ Sept. 22, 23 The Strand Family Series returns for another season of family-friendly entertainment! United Midcoast Charities Creates New Award in Memory of Sani Fogel We also have a monthly drawing! How You Can Support Students More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers A day of Sunshine and Maine Made! Maine Made treasures galore! BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! Massive sale on Unique Lamps, Planters and bowls! KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists