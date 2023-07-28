featured breaking Man drowns in Megunticook Lake By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Megunticook Lake adjacent to Beaucaire Avenue. Map by Google Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN -- A man drowned Friday afternoon in Megunticook Lake, Camden's police chief confirmed.There were witnesses who saw the man go under the water off Beaucaire Avenue, Chief Randy Gagne said July 28.The man had been swimming.A Maine State Police driver recovered the man's body in 10 feet of water.The identity of the man is being withheld until family members out of state are notified.More information will be published when it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place Summer’s Grandeur Coming to Thomaston Place Auction Galleries – Aug. 25-27 More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists