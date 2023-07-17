News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chester Randall Dunican, who left more than 27,000 tons of waste on property off Route 90 in Warren and then pleaded guilty to defrauding a Native American tribe of more than $1 million, was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison.

Dunican was sentenced July 17 in the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich. to 78 months in federal prison for one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit fraud. The 69-year-old Dunican will then be placed on supervised release for three years upon his release from prison.

