GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chester Randall Dunican, who left more than 27,000 tons of waste on property off Route 90 in Warren and then pleaded guilty to defrauding a Native American tribe of more than $1 million, was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison.
Dunican was sentenced July 17 in the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich. to 78 months in federal prison for one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit fraud. The 69-year-old Dunican will then be placed on supervised release for three years upon his release from prison.
Dunican was also ordered to pay $1,124,293 in restitution.
“Every member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians was impacted by this fraudulent scheme,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement after the sentencing hearing. “Instead of using the funds for the benefit of all tribal members, Dunican and his co-defendant, attorney Britan Douglas Groom, lied to the tribe and used the money for their personal benefit. Mr. Dunican’s conduct is particularly egregious given that he served in a fiduciary capacity as the Chief Executive Officer of the Tribe’s economic development corporation. My office is committed to holding fraudsters fully accountable for their crimes, especially those that exploit a position of public trust.”
He pleaded guilty Oct. 11, 2022, in the federal court to the conspiracy charge. Dunican faced up to 20 years in prison.
The conviction relates to Dunican’s position from December 2015 through December 2016 as chief executive officer for Grand Traverse Band, LLC, which is the economic development corporation created by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, a federally recognized Native American tribe located in the western district of Michigan. The tribe is governed by a tribal council and is headquartered in Peshawbestown, Michigan.
While employed as the CEO of the tribe’s corporation, Dunican conspired with other individuals to defraud the tribe.
Dunican convinced the corporation’s board to get involved in a water business through his company EverCleare Water Systems. He told the board that EverCleare would acquire water dispensers and filters, which it would then lease to customers to generate a profit. Dunican claimed he had an exclusive distribution agreement with another company, R.O. Equipment Distributors Company of Delaware LLC, to acquire the equipment at a cost of $1,375-$1,600 per unit, according to the plea agreement filed in court.
Dunican then directed his subordinates at Grand Traverse Band, LLC to wire almost $1 million to R.O. Distributors.
Unbeknownst to the Grand Traverse Board, R.O. Distributors was a shell company controlled by Dunican and a co-conspirator. The parts and equipment he claimed to have obtained from R.O. Distributors were available for purchase from other suppliers at far lower prices and Dunican and his co-conspirators were aware of that, according to the plea agreement.
Dunican and his co-conspirators then diverted the excess funds into their own bank accounts.
The federal prosecution pointed out in court papers that Dunican and his partners had planned to obtain additional funds from the tribe. Dunican claimed he needed an additional $2 million to buy inventory. When the board resisted that request, Dunican claimed R.O. Distributors had been acquired by a multibillion-dollar corporation named High Sierra Distributors, LLC. He further claimed an executive from High Sierra was willing to visit and explain the business opportunity to the board and the tribe.
A co-conspirator then hired a schoolteacher to pose as the executive from High Sierra. The schoolteacher visited Traverse City and pitched the idea to the board.
The board tentatively approved additional funding, but shortly thereafter the schoolteacher’s real identity was discovered.
Dunican was fired and the board revoked authorization for further funding, according to the federal court records.
A pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office said that Chester Dunican’s offenses called for a prison sentence of 63 to 78 months. He was most recently a resident of Fort Pierce, Fla.
Dunican’s defense attorney Heath Lynch asked for a sentence of no more than 48 months.
Lynch commented July 18 on the sentencing.
“The defense appreciated the nuanced view the Court took of a very complicated situation. While Judge Jonker understandably acknowledged the negative impact the scheme to defraud had on the Grand Traverse Band and its members, he also made special mention of how rare it is for someone prosecuted for fraud to admit to the conduct candidly and face the consequences squarely, as Mr. Dunican did. Judge Jonker drew a contrast between Mr. Dunican and what he called a typical ‘fraudster,’ who has great difficulty admitting he actually did anything wrong. Mr. Dunican has taken full responsibility for his crimes and is determined to make amends, and the below-guidelines sentence the Court imposed reflected that,” the defense attorney said.
Dunican’s sentencing had been delayed after he was shot in Virginia.
He was arrested Feb. 27, while awaiting sentencing for the federal offense, accused of falsely claiming he had been shot during a robbery.
The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit announced Feb. 28 the arrest of Dunican for a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of North Courthouse Road on Feb. 15. Dunican, then also a resident of Waterford, Connecticut, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in public and making a false police report.
That criminal charge from Virginia remains pending.
Arlington police said Dunican initially reported that he was placing items into his vehicle when an unknown male wearing a ski mask approached, demanded his wallet and shot him. During the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered numerous inconsistencies between the suspect’s account of the incident and evidence recovered.
The investigation ultimately determined the suspect shot himself and tried to make it appear as though an attempted robbery had occurred. He was taken into custody on the afternoon of Feb. 27, after his release from the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
Back in 1997, Chester and Kathleen Dunican bought land off Route 90 in Warren under the corporate name of Steamship Navigation Company. The property had been the Oyster River Rifle Range, used for many years including by local police departments for training.
In meetings with the Warren Planning Board in 1997, Dunican said the rifle range would become the largest on the East Coast. His plans called for a new retail store, a new lodge for club members and a 7,000-square-foot indoor shooting range. He said the range would create many new jobs for the local residents.
Dunican said, however, it needed to accept polyester fiber scraps from the former Gates Formed-Fibre Products, Inc. of Auburn to create berms for the rifle range.
The Dunicans were paid an estimated $1 million from Gates Formed-Fibre to accept the material that had been largely used as linings for the trunks of motor vehicles. Opponents to the range questioned whether the owners were simply using the property as an unlicensed dump to make money by accepting the material.
The owners abandoned the property after accepting more than 27,000 tons of waste, leaving the property covered with huge mounds of uncovered materials as far as the eye can see. The plans for the massive rifle range did not materialize. The owners failed to pay their property taxes, which forced residents to vote each year for the past 23 years on whether to foreclose on the property. The town had balked at foreclosing on the property out of concern of being liable for the environmental cleanup.
On Dec. 7, 2022, Warren residents finally agreed to foreclose and take ownership of the land after reaching an agreement with the Maine DEP that the town would not be liable.