News

tonytibbetts050523

Tony Tibbetts

 Photo courtesy Knox County Jail

Two men were charged Friday for an incident that began when police said one set fire to personal belongings, the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated Saturday in a news release.

At 9:55 a.m. May 5 the Knox Regional Communications Center received several calls in reference to a man setting fire to personal property on Vinalhaven. After receiving this call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Vinalhaven deputy was advised and dispatched to the scene. The Vinalhaven Fire Department and Vinalhaven Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you