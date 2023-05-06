Two men were charged Friday for an incident that began when police said one set fire to personal belongings, the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated Saturday in a news release.
At 9:55 a.m. May 5 the Knox Regional Communications Center received several calls in reference to a man setting fire to personal property on Vinalhaven. After receiving this call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Vinalhaven deputy was advised and dispatched to the scene. The Vinalhaven Fire Department and Vinalhaven Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Police determined that an assault had occurred shortly after the fire had been set. Additional Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were sent to Vinalhaven via Penobscot Air Service to assist with the investigation.
Through the investigation police determined that Tony Tibbetts, 58, from Vinalhaven had intentionally fire to personal property at a residence. The items included clothing.
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tibbetts and charged him with arson, refusing to submit to an arrest or detention, and criminal mischief.
Tibbetts was transported to the mainland by the Maine Marine Patrol. Tibbetts was brought to Knox County Jail for processing.
Sheriff’s deputies also charged Christian Ames, 29, of Vinalhaven with assault that was related to the incident involving Tibbetts. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine Marine Patrol, Vinalhaven Fire Department and Vinalhaven Ambulance.