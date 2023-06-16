News

Spruce Head Island

Spruce Head Island

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The Maine Lobstermen's Association is applauding an appeals court ruling Friday, June 16 that overturned a federal judge's decision that lobstermen said would threaten their livelihoods.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Maine Lobstermen's Association in its appeal of a lower court ruling in Maine Lobstermen's Association versus the National Marine Fisheries Service.

