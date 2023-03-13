News

Spruce Head Island

Spruce Head Island.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

The Maine Lobstermen's Association announced Monday, March 13 that it file a defamation lawsuit against a California-based aquarium over claims made against the industry.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Maine by Bean Maine Lobster Inc.; the Maine Lobstermen’s Association; the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association; Atwood Lobster LLC; and Bug Catcher Inc., owned by sixth-generation fisherman Gerry Cushman of Port Clyde, against the Monterey Bay Aquarium which is located in Monterey, California.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you