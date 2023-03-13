The Maine Lobstermen's Association announced Monday, March 13 that it file a defamation lawsuit against a California-based aquarium over claims made against the industry.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Maine by Bean Maine Lobster Inc.; the Maine Lobstermen’s Association; the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association; Atwood Lobster LLC; and Bug Catcher Inc., owned by sixth-generation fisherman Gerry Cushman of Port Clyde, against the Monterey Bay Aquarium which is located in Monterey, California.
Last September, the aquarium announced that it was “red listing” Maine lobster – urging consumers to avoid buying and eating lobster due to concerns over fishing practices that the aquarium says could harm the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
"What the Aquarium fails to acknowledge is that lobster is one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world due to the effective stewardship practices handed down through generations of lobstermen," the Lobtermen's Association stated in a news release. "These include strict protections for both the lobster resource and right whales. Decisions not based in sound science have the potential to seriously harm the men and women who work so hard to make our industry thrive."
The lawsuit challenges the aquarium’s claims that “scientific data” show that Maine lobster fishing practices are responsible for harming North Atlantic right whales. The lawsuit asserts that the aquarium’s claims are in fact not supported by science, and that the aquarium’s false statements have caused substantial economic harm to plaintiffs as well as to the Maine lobster brand and to Maine’s long-standing reputation for a pristine coastal environment protected by a multi-generational tradition of preserving resources for the future.
A telephone message was left Monday afternoon with two different representatives of the Monterey Aquarium asking for a response. There was no immediate reply.
The U.S. Congress approved in December 2022 a six-year regulatory pause on new right whale regulations for the lobster industry.
Statewide, lobster harvesters hauled in 97.9 million pounds of lobsters which had a dock value of $388.4 million, according to the Marine Resources department. This is down from the record-smashing 2021 when 110 million pounds were landed across the state which paid harvesters $742 million.
In Knox County, lobster harvesters brought in 26 million pounds of the state’s most prized crustacean during 2022 and were paid $110 million for a per pound price of $4.22. This is down from 2021 when 29.9 million pounds were landed for a total record value of $206.9 million which translated to a per pound price of $6.91.
This represents a drop of nearly 50% in overall value in Knox County from 2021 to 2022. The value of the 2022 Knox County catch is the lowest since 2013.
"The lobster industry is an essential component of Maine’s fabric and identity," the lawsuit states. "Lobstering is a shared heritage, a way of life for thousands of Maine residents, a ubiquitous cultural force shaping ambitions of the state’s youth, and a thread that connects families to prior generations while binding them to the region. Maine even offers a specialty license plate that features a lobster, and donates some of the proceeds from the purchase of these plates to lobster research and education. As the Department of Motor Vehicles website states, the lobster is Maine’s signature product.”
"Dating back before Maine became a state, lobsters have continually been a critical element of Maine’s economy. The Maine lobster industry contributes about $1 billion annually to the state’s economy. The industry directly supports roughly 12,000 jobs on the water and an additional 6,600 shore-side jobs through its supply chain. Many ancillary businesses, including hospitality, retail, dining establishments, trucking, banking, and trap-making firms base their operations around the lobster fishery and depend on robust national and international markets for lobster," the lawsuit states.
The representatives of the lobster industry argue that Maine lobstermen are leaders in right whale conservation and contend that there have been no entanglements observed in Maine lobster gear in 20 years.
"It defies logic that a group claiming to care about conservation and sustainability would give a poor rating to a fishery that has led the way in innovating safer gear and has not had a documented interaction with a Right whale in nearly 20 years," the Maine industry stated.
The industry is asking the court to find the aquarium has defamed the lobster industry and seeks an injunction requiring the aquarium to remove from its websites and other published material "all defamatory statements concerning the Maine lobster industry and its fishing practices," an award of money damages, an award of plaintiffs’ reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs in an amount to be determined by the court and punitive damages.