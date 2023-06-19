News

Kunzite

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor.

 Photo by Kate Cough

Maine looks set to amend its mining laws to exempt some metals from the state’s strict metallic mining regulations, provided developers can prove they won’t pollute nearby watersheds or cause other environmental harms in the process.

“I was incredibly hesitant to suggest any changes to the mining act,” said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim during the most recent work session on the bill that advanced to the House this week, LD 1363. But, she continued, “it became obvious what we had been thinking about all those years when we worked on the rule that we just hadn’t been thinking big picture enough.”

Spodumene crystals
Lithium-bearing spodumene crystals at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

