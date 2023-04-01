AUGUSTA -- A two-year state budget of $9.8 billion gained approval Friday by the Maine Legislature.
The budget was approved 76 to 48 in the Maine House and 22 to nine in the state Senate.
Democrats wanted a vote before April 1 on the proposed $9.8 billion since they do not have Republican support. Without two-thirds majority support a budget would not take effect for 90 days after the Legislature adjourns which means it would not be in place by the beginning of the next fiscal year that starts July 1. With two-thirds support, it would take effect immediately. Democrats have a majority in both the House and Senate and the governor is a Democrat but the party falls short of a two-thirds majority.
All Knox County legislators -- except Democratic Rep. Valli Geiger of Rockland who was absent -- voted for the budget. Geiger had previously voiced support for the budget.
Legislators nix repealing plastic bag ban
The Legislators also voted March 30 to reject a repeal of the state's ban on single-use plastic bags.
The House voted 80 to 64 to reject LD 425 which would have allowed retail stores to offer single-use plastic bags to customers.
All Knox County legislators -- except Democratic Rep. Valli Geiger of Rockland who was absent - voted to kill the legislation.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection had opposed the bill, stating in public hearing testimony that "The economic and safety benefits of keeping single-useplastic bags out of household recycling bins is significant, as they are one of the most problematic materials received at recycling and materials recovery facilities (MRFs) such as ecomaine’s Portland facility or Casella‘s Lewiston facility. Plastic bags lockup the sorting equipment at recycling facilities, which requires the entire facility to be shutdown in order to clear out the equipment, posing both a worker safety issue and an economic issue."
The Retail Association of Maine also provided testimony, saying it saw no need to repeal the law.
Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Dover-Foxcroft, sponsored the legislation and in testimony to the Energy and Natural Resources Committee said the ban had led to consumers using less environmentally friendly plastic bags. He also said people re-used the bags that had been called single-use for other purposes at home.
The Senate has not yet voted on the measure.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
