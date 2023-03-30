News

DuPontlogo
By Stephen Betts

PORTLAND — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Wednesday, March 29 the filing of two lawsuits against manufacturers of forever chemicals that have polluted properties across Maine.

The complaints allege that the manufacturers, DuPont and 3M, among others, have known for decades that per- and polyfluoroakyl substances and PFAS-containing products pose serious risks to human health and the environment, but instead promoted their PFAS products as safe and appropriate for widespread use in Maine.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you