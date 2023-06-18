ROCKLAND -- UPS workers at the Merrill Drive center voted 59-1 last week to authorize their national negotiating committee to call a strike if a new labor agreement isn't reached by July 31.
Nationally, the UPS employees also authorized the strike.
"Workers at the facility have been pressed since the pandemic often working 13-hour days delivering well into the night," said shop steward James York who is also a trustee for Teamster Local 340.
"The company has made record profits off our backs. We have sacrificed countless hours away from our families so the company can buy back their stock and reward their shareholders, this model operation is not sustainable. Furthermore the company continues to grow their part-time and seasonal work force, where workers are spun through the grinder for a few months with nothing to show for it in the end. With the explosion e-commerce the company continues to grow, We need to make sure the workforce grows in a sustainable way that keeps UPS drivers safe and reliable participants in our communities," he said in a statement issued June 18.
"Leadership has made it clear that no UPS trucks will roll if a deal isn't reached," York said.
The local center delivers for an area from Woolwich to Belfast.
According to UPS's website, the company employs 500,000 workers worldwide with 24.3 million packages delivered daily. The contract covers about 330,000 workers.
The company issued a statement after the strike authorization vote across the country.
"The outcome of this vote does not mean a strike is imminent or impact UPS's current business operations in any way. Negotiations will resume next week, and UPS remains confident we will continue progress to reach an agreement before the end of July," the company stated.
UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome's total compensation in 2022 was nearly $19 million, down from $27.6 million in 2021.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
