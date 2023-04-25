News

seaweed – dr (2)

Local seaweed, such as dulse and sugar kelp, is showing up in plant-based foods.

 File Photo

ELLSWORTH — Maine seaweed is staking its place in the plant-based foods market.

Meatless meat — otherwise known as plant-based meat — now claims cooler space in most grocery store meat departments, buoyed by high COVID-era prices, consumer choice and a positive media buzz. Seafood, too, now comes in plant-based versions on a smaller but growing scale. And local seaweed is part of the ingredient mix.

