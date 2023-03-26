News

statehouse

AUGUSTA -- Local Democratic legislators explained the need to pass a majority budget this week to avoid a state shutdown.

Rep. Ann Matlack, D-St. George, who serves on the Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, said Sunday, March 26 the Committee approved a continuing services budget that remains under the statutory cap.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

