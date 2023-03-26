AUGUSTA -- Local Democratic legislators explained the need to pass a majority budget this week to avoid a state shutdown.
Rep. Ann Matlack, D-St. George, who serves on the Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, said Sunday, March 26 the Committee approved a continuing services budget that remains under the statutory cap.
"As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I voted to approve this budget. It will be voted on by the entire Legislature next week," she said.
Democrats want a vote this week on the proposed $9.8 billion since they do not have Republican support. Without two-thirds majority support a budget would not take effect for 90 days after the Legislature adjourns which means it would not be in place by the beginning of the next fiscal year that starts July 1. With two-thirds support, it would take effect immediately. Democrats have a majority in both the House and Senate and the governor is a Democrat but the party falls short of a two-thirds majority.
Matlack said the continuing services budget provides funding for baseline services, including general-purpose aid for Maine schools, universal school meals, revenue sharing, rural hospitals, and long-term care.
"It represents part one of the plan to pass the biennial budget in two phases. It does not fund any new programs and reflects the previous biennial budget, adjusted for inflation," she said. "A continuing services budget was for many years the method by which the Legislature dealt with the budget. By providing taxpayers, state employees, schools and municipalities with assurances that the state will not face a shutdown or uncertainty about funding levels, the Legislature can continue to do its work in Augusta."
Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, said in the 1980s, the mid-to-late 1990s and again in the early-to-mid 2000s, the Legislature often passed the two-year budget in two parts with the first budget covered continuing essential services and the second new initiatives.
"I fully support a Biennial Part 1 budget that continues usual state services. By passing this budget on March 30, a simple majority passes it, and it goes into effect in 90 days, when the new fiscal year begins. It avoids threats of shutdowns, it avoids the budget being taken hostage by a minority of legislators. Most of all it protects thousands of Mainers from losing access to services, access to state parks and avoids plunging thousands of state employees into uncertainty, layoffs and loss of income," Geiger said.
She also pointed out the Part 1 of the budget stays under the spending cap and was part of the Appropriations Committee's negotiations with both sides.
"In the end, the Republican legislators walked away from the table, reluctant to participate without the threat of a shutdown to give them leverage," Geiger said.
"When our Senate Republican colleagues refused to pass heating assistance in December, delaying it by weeks but not ultimately changing the bill; when the Senate Republicans walked away from passing the supplemental budget, again despite having negotiated the bill and when the Senate Republican Minority Leader, Trey Stewart, announced he intended to force a billion dollars in cuts despite an unprecedented time of need for Maine citizens, many of us felt we were not dealing with an opposition that would act in good faith," she said.
The Rockland legislator said by passing the first part of the budget there will be responsible governance and promises kept to citizens and municipalities, but no drama or new taxes.
There are no Republican legislators in Knox County but the Republican leadership issued a news release on Friday, March 26 saying they were disappointed because the budget does not include tax cuts and changes to public assistance programs.