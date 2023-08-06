ROCKLAND -- The Rockland Police Department has hired three officers from the Knox County Sheriff's Office and Thomaston has hired two from the county agency.
Rockland has hired Officer Tim Davis and his canine Marek. Davis will be a patrol officer. The city department has also hired Max King from the Knox Sheriff's Office who is taking the position of detective sergeant. And Sgt. Drew Graham will be a patrol officer for Rockland.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll said the higher pay approved by Rockland for police officers coupled with the schedule offered in Rockland were the reasons that the officers switched departments.
Rockland officers work three 12-hour shifts each week and then four days off.
The new Rockland officers will be officially joining the department over the next two weeks.
The chief lobbied for higher pay for the city department to be competitive.
Thomaston hired Sgt. John Palmer and Deputy Matt Cremonni. Cremonni has started work and Palmer starts in a week.
The changes has left the Sheriff's Office with vacancies. The county also has vacancies in the Corrections department.
And there is also an acute shortage of emergency communications workers.
The dispatch center -- which routes police, fire, and emergency medical calls for all local departments -- is down to five employees. The dispatch center honored Stephanie Gibbs on Saturday by announcing her retirement over the air after serving the public for 25 years.
The Knox County Regional Communications Center has 12 dispatcher positions. The shortage is requiring the remaining staff to work considerable overtime.
Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said he and other chiefs are concerned about the shortage. The Rockland fire chief is the chair of the Knox County Mutual Aid Association.
Whytock said the amount of work needed to be certified to the a dispatcher, the stress of the job, and the low pay are behind the shortage of dispatchers.
He said people working at McDonald's restaurant can earn as much as a starting dispatcher. He said if the county were to increase the pay to $30 an hour, Knox County could fill all of the vacant positions.
Knox County Commission Chair Ed Glaser said pay is certainly one of the issues.
"But also the work schedule, the amount of required training, background checks, housing, etc.," Glaser said about the county's difficulty in filling public safety positions.
"There don't appear to be many good options, but we are working on it. We are working with the surrounding counties to help provide services while we try to rebuild staff numbers," the county board chair said.
Glaser said Knox County Budget Committee will be discussing the issue at its Thursday, Aug. 10 meeting.