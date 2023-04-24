News

Rockland downtown winter

Downtown Rockland during the winter.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Retail sales during February for local merchants was down from a year ago.

The Maine Bureau of Revenue Services reported that retail sales for February 2023 totaled $42.5 million for the region that includes all of Knox County and the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro.

