Retail sales during February for local merchants was down from a year ago.
The Maine Bureau of Revenue Services reported that retail sales for February 2023 totaled $42.5 million for the region that includes all of Knox County and the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro.
This was down less than 1 percent from the $42.6 million in sales during February 2022.
Inflation during that 12-month stretch was 6 percent.
Motor vehicle sales during February 2023 accounted for the largest single category of sales in the region at $9.4 million, down 5 percent from a year ago.
Building supply sales totaled nearly $9.3 million, down 4 percent from a year ago.
General merchandise sales -- those largely at department stores -- totaled nearly $8 million in February, an increase of more than 10 percent.
Taxable sales at food stores totaled $5.4 million in February, down nearly 8 percent from a year ago. Most food is exempt from the state's sales tax and not included in the sales figures.
Restaurants reported sales of $5 million, an increase of 8 percent.
Lodging businesses reported sales of $1.3 million, down 10 percent from a year ago.
And a miscellaneous group of stores that includes antiques shops, gift shops, jewelers, pharmacies, and sporting good stores reported sales totaling $4.1 million. This is down 3 percent from a year ago.
The lower overall retail sales in February follows a record-setting January for local retail sales.
Statewide, retail sales totaled $1.911 billion, a 5 percent increase.