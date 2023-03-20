Local merchants saw record retail sales during January.
The figures from the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services show the increase from a year ago was slightly outpaced by inflation.
Total retail sales for the region that includes all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro were $42.9 million in January 2023. This represents a 4.8% increase from January 2022 and a record for January.
The national rate of inflation during that 12-month stretch was 6.4%.
The largest category of sales for the region was building supplies which totaled $10.5 million in January 2023, an increase of 6% from January 2022. Building supply sales have been strong for the past several years as home construction and renovations have been going at a strong pace.
Motor vehicle sales were largely unchanged from a year ago, totaling $9.4 million.
General merchandise sales — mostly those in department stores — totaled $8 million in January, a 16% increase.
Taxable sales at food stores totaled $5.5 million, down 6% from a year ago. Most food is exempt from the state's sales tax and not included in the revenue figures.
Restaurants reported a 16% increase in revenues compared to a year ago, reaching $4.7 million in January. Lodging businesses reported revenues of $966,000, a 2% increase.
A miscellaneous group of stores that includes antiques shops, gift shops, jewelers, pharmacies and sporting good stores reported sales totaling $3.8 million in January, a 5% decrease.
Statewide, retail sales totaled $1.95 billion, a 6.9% increase from a year ago.
The largest market in Maine is the Portland market with sales that totaled $240 million in January. Bangor area sales totaled $145 million. Augusta sales totaled $95 million. Belfast area sales totaled $15.6 million in January.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
