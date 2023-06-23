News

All but one local legislator voted this week to expand abortion access and to approve a paid family medical leave law for Maine.

The abortion legislation — LD 1619 — was approved Thursday night, June 22, in the Maine House on a 74-72 vote. The vote was postponed while Rep. Holly Eaton, D-Deer Isle who represents Vinalhaven in Knox County, drove two hours Thursday night to get to the State Capitol to vote for the measure.

