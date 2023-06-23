All but one local legislator voted this week to expand abortion access and to approve a paid family medical leave law for Maine.
The abortion legislation — LD 1619 — was approved Thursday night, June 22, in the Maine House on a 74-72 vote. The vote was postponed while Rep. Holly Eaton, D-Deer Isle who represents Vinalhaven in Knox County, drove two hours Thursday night to get to the State Capitol to vote for the measure.
The bill changes the standard for when an abortion may be performed after viability to when a licensed physician determines that it is necessary instead of when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.
Voting for the bill were Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George, Eaton; and independent Rep. William Pluecker of Warren.
Republican Rep. Abden Simmons of Waldoboro voted against the legislation.
Paid family/medical leave
The House and Senate voted this past week to approve LD 1964 that allows employees to take up to 12 weeks off with pay for family and medical reasons. The program would be paid for through payroll taxes assessed to employers and employees.
The House voted 79-65 on June 22 to approve the legislation while the Senate voted 22-12 on June 21.
Final votes need to be taken before it is sent to Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
All three local state senators — Democratic Sens. Anne Pinny Beebe-Center of Rockland, Cameron Reny of Round Pond and Chip Curry of Belfast — voted for the leave bill.
Reps. Geiger, Doudera, Matlack and Pluecker voted for the leave bill. Rep. Simmons voted against it and Rep. Eaton was absent from the roll-call vote.
Minimum wage for farm workers
The House voted 73-71 on June 21 to approve LD 398 that makes agricultural employees and seasonal farm employees subject to the laws that place limits on mandatory overtime. It also provides that agricultural employees are subject to the laws that set a minimum wage and overtime rate.
Reps. Geiger, Doudera, Matlack and Eaton voted for the legislation. Rep. Simmons voted against the bill. Rep. Pluecker, a farmer, was absent from the vote.
Equal Rights Amendment
The House supported LD 1412 — an Equal Rights Amendment to the state Constitution — but the 82-64 vote was short of a two-thirds majority needed for the proposal to move forward. Amendments to the state Constitution require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate before being sent to voters for their approval.
The resolution would have amended the Constitution of Maine to "prohibit the denial or abridgment by the State or any political subdivision of the State of equal rights based on the actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, physical or mental disability, ancestry or national origin of an individual."
Reps. Geiger, Doudera, Matlack, Pluecker, and Eaton voted for the Equal Rights amendment. Rep. Simmons voted against the legislation.
Tribal rights
The House and Senate also voted for LD 2004 that would allow Maine Native American tribes to join the United State's 570 other federally recognized tribes to benefit from most existing and future federal laws. One exception is federal gambling laws in which the legislation prioritizes state jurisdiction.
The House voted 100-47 on June 21 for the bill and the Senate voted the same day to support the measure 26-8. Both are more than two-thirds which indicates it could survive a possible veto from Gov. Mills who has expressed concerns about the measure.