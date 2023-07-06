AUGUSTA — All but one local legislator voted Thursday to override Gov. Janet Mills' veto of a bill to allow Wabanaki tribes the same benefits of other federally-recognized tribes.
But the effort failed when the Maine House on July 6 could not muster a two-thirds majority to override the Democratic governor's veto of LD 2004.
The House and Senate had both approved the bill last month by two-thirds margins. Several legislators switched their votes on July 6 against the legislation including Republican Rep. Abden Simmons of Waldoboro.
All the other local legislators had voted for the bill last month and on July 6. Those are Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George and Holly Eaton of Deer Isle; and independent Rep. William Pluecker of Warren.
The three local state senators — Democratic Sens. Anne Pinny Beebe-Center of Rockland, Chip Curry of Belfast and Cameron Reny of Round Pond — had voted for the bill last month. The Senate did not hold an override vote of the veto because it failed in the House.
Gov. Mills issued a statement July 6 after her veto was upheld.
“Like many Maine people, I do not want to see the Wabanaki Nations unfairly excluded from benefits that are generally available to Federally recognized Tribes. I believe the interest we share to do right by the Wabanaki Nations and Maine people must be accomplished through legislation that is clear, thoroughly vetted, and well understood by all parties. Unfortunately, I do not believe that LD 2004 achieves these important standards, and I fear it would result in years, if not decades, of new, painful litigation that would exacerbate our government-to-government relationship and only further divide the state and our people. That said, I strongly believe that the stated goals of LD 2004 – to ensure the Wabanaki Nations are fairly benefitting from Federal law – can and should be achieved by other simple measures that do not cause confusion and litigation.”
Chief of the Penobscot Nation Kirk Francis stated on the Wabanaki Alliance website, “We’re disappointed that the Governor continues to block self-determination policies that would better the lives of tribal citizens and rural Mainers. Her constant insistence that she maintain control over the tribes is an outlier across the country. We’re asking to be treated fairly like the other 570 federally recognized tribes across the country.”