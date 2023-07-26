AUGUSTA — A bill that would have required that farm workers be paid the state's minimum wage has died.
The Maine House failed on Tuesday July 26 to override the veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills of LD 398. The vote to overturn the veto was 61-61, with 28 legislators absent from the roll call vote.
A two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate is needed to override a veto. The Senate did not vote on the override since it failed in the House.
Currently farm workers are only entitled to be paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The Maine minimum wage is $13.80 an hour.
Local legislators were divided on the legislation.
Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George, and Holly Eaton of Deer Isle voted to override the veto.
Independent Rep. William Pluecker of Warren, a farmer; and Republican Rep. Abden Simmons of Waldoboro voted to sustain the veto.
Gov. Janet Mills said in her veto message that while she supports farm workers being covered by the state minimum wage, there were questions on the language of the legislation that needed to be examined before it becomes law.
The governor issued an Executive Order after her veto was upheld to "reestablish the stakeholder group in a more formal fashion in order to allow for a longer and more in-depth analysis of the bill's provisions and the relationship of the change in definition of 'employee' to other measures that affect agricultural work."
"Out of this work, I believe we can arrive at a shared understanding of how to implement a minimum wage bill for farmworkers, at which point I will present a Governor's bill during the Second Regular Session of this Legislature to address these issues without the confusion that now surrounds this bill," the veto message states.