ROCKLAND --A local developer has purchased the Knox Center and Bok building but no specific plans for the key properties located in the center of the city have been announced.
The sale of the properties by MaineHealth to Knox Center, LLC was filed Aug. 8 in the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
The sale price was $2.5 million.
The address for Knox Center, LLC is 449 Main St. in Rockland which is owned Rockland Realty LLC which consists of Richard Rockwell and Patty Farnsworth.
Rockland Realty owns three downtown commercial buildings in Rockland — 429, 435 and 449 Main St.; and houses at 3 Trinity St., 11 Trinity St., 48 Front St., 120 Limerock St., 112 Pleasant St., 19 Ocean St., and 110 Union St., all in Rockland. Rockland Realty also bought this week a two-unit residential property at 19 Rankin St. that is assessed for $175,300 for $355,000.
A telephone message was left Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 with Rockwell. There was no immediate response.
Knox Center LLC issued the following statement, however, as part of a news release issued by MaineHealth “Knox Center LLC has worked diligently with Maine Health to ensure there is no disruption to any existing services. Knox Center is excited to be involved with a property that is uniquely situated to complement Rockland’s rich history and downtown revitalization.”
The Knox Center, located on White Street, previously housed a long-term nursing care facility. Pen Bay Medical Center closed the Knox Center during the week of July 17 when residents were transferred to the independently owned Breakwater Commons, a just completed state-of-the-art nursing care facility off Old County Road in Rockland.
The Bok Building currently is home to the PBMC Walk-in Care practice as well as primary care offices and the hospital’s human resources offices. The terms of the sale allow PBMC to lease back the Bok Building, allowing the Walk-in Care offices to continue caring for patients while PBMC identifies and develops a new location. It also allows PBMC to lease back space for its laundry facility in the Knox Center.
“When we listed the properties, our goal was to find a buyer who shares our MaineHealth values, and we believe we have done that,” said PBMC President Denise Needham, PharmD in a news release. “We are confident that both the Knox Center and the Bok Building will continue to serve vital roles in Rockland and Knox County.”
The sale was brokered by Chris Paszyc of The Boulos Company. The facility was openly marketed and received multiple competing offers. “Knox Center LLC provided a compelling proposal in terms of price, closing timeframes and flexibility on transition plans post-closing” Paszyc said.
The asking price had been $3,950,000.
Both properties had been exempt from the property tax because they were owned by non-profit organizations. They will now be taxable.
Built in 1930, the 71,500-square-foot Knox Center was converted from a hospital — Knox General Hospital — to a 44-bed nursing home in 1976 and had 84 licensed beds, providing long-term nursing care and short-term skilled therapy and rehab.
The Bok Building was constructed in the early 1930s as a dormitory for nurses in training at the adjacent Knox County General Hospital. When the training program was closed in 1943, the building was renovated to provide office space for physicians and became known as the Bok Medical Arts Building.
Purchased by Pen Bay Medical Center in 1992, the Bok building has provided office space for a number of hospital departments over the years, including human resources and marketing and communications, as well as for several community organizations.
The city had attempted to buy the Bok building for municipal offices but voters rejected borrowing $350,000 for the proposal in a November 1991 referendum by a 1,421 to 429 tally.
Rockwell’s roots to the region go back generations. His grandfather was Sam Zwecker, who owned the Port Clyde Packing Company which operated sardine plants including ones in St. George and Rockland. His grandfather had started off selling the herring to restaurants and hotels in large cities. His grandfather created the process of canning and cooking herring and sold them as sardines, he said.
Rockwell founded and operated security businesses for more than 40 years. A 2013 article in Security Systems News noted that he was the majority shareholder and served as a chairman of Henry Brothers Electronics before it was sold to Kratos Defense and Security Systems in 2010. The 2013 article further noted Rockwell was owner and chairman of three security companies: Main Security Surveillance in Augusta since 2005; New York Merchants Protective Co. in Mineola, N.Y. since late in 2011; and 123 Lock & Key in Bristol, N.H., which has been part of Maine Security Surveillance since 2011.
In 2013, he was named Chief Executive Officer and chairman of independent integrator Unlimited Technology Inc. of Pennsylvania.
He had lived in New Jersey but now has a home in St. George.
The Ocean Street property purchased by Rockland Realty is now marketed for a pair of condominiums. He has said he is buying residential properties to improve them and use them for employee housing, assisting chefs, accountants and workers in the trades.