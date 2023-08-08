News

Knox Center

The former Knox Center in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND --A local developer has purchased the Knox Center and Bok building but no specific plans for the key properties located in the center of the city have been announced.

The sale of the properties by MaineHealth to Knox Center, LLC was filed Aug. 8 in the Knox County Registry of Deeds.

Bok building

The Bok Building

Recommended for you