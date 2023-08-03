News

Lobster Festival and Lobster industry

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, center, spoke Thursday morning Aug. 3 at the Maine Lobster Festival along with Amber-Jean Nickel, right, chief operating officer of the Maine Lobstermen's Association and president of the Maine of the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance; and Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Local, state, and federal leaders and members of the lobster industry gathered Thursday morning to tout the critical importance of the fishery to the region.

"No one can imagine the coast of Maine without the lobster industry," said U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who represents the southern half of Maine in Congress.

