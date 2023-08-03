U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, center, spoke Thursday morning Aug. 3 at the Maine Lobster Festival along with Amber-Jean Nickel, right, chief operating officer of the Maine Lobstermen's Association and president of the Maine of the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance; and Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf.
ROCKLAND — Local, state, and federal leaders and members of the lobster industry gathered Thursday morning to tout the critical importance of the fishery to the region.
"No one can imagine the coast of Maine without the lobster industry," said U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who represents the southern half of Maine in Congress.
The event was held Aug. 3 at the Maine Lobster Festival.
Rep. Pingree said having lived on the Penobscot Bay island of North Haven for more than 50 years she knows the importance of the lobster industry to local communities.
The industry provides a livelihood for generations of local people which helps keeps schools open and provides an economic ripple effect to support other local businesses and municipalities.
The veteran Congresswoman said the lobster industry is the best-regulated and best-run fishery in the world.
Amber-Jean Nickel, chief operating officer of the Maine Lobstermen's Association and president of the Maine of the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance thanked members of the industry and state and federal political officials for coming together to help preserve the industry.
This will allow time for the best science to be collected to use in any regulations, she said.
There are nearly 5,000 commercial lobstermen across the state.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf touted the city's effort to aid the lobster industry, responding when harvesters reported gear damage from cruise ships.
The city has also worked to protect one of Rockland's last public fishing piers, which is located near where the Aug. 3 event was held on the Festival grounds.
The Maine Lobster Festival and the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance, with support from the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, are partnering together to raise awareness of the importance the Maine lobster industry, and the families and communities it supports through the Save Maine Lobstermen campaign.
During this year's Maine Lobster Festival, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 6, money will be raised to support the Save Maine Lobstermen campaign with donation buckets at the Festival gates for cash and signage with QR codes throughout the grounds for digital donations. Every lobster dinner will come with a place mat about the cause and how to donate.
After the Festival and throughout the year, the two organizations will actively collaborate on promotions and events in the Midcoast to serve the lobstering community, the Festival noted in a news release.
Festival Director Shannon Kinney pointed out that the Festival sold nearly 5,000 pounds of lobsters on the first day of this year's event. The Festival promotes the lobster industry with people from more than 20 countries arriving on the first day.