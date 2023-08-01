ROCKPORT — More than 130 guests came out to the Samoset Resort to hear from the ten young women competing for the title of 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate on Friday, July 28.
A main topic of discussion was the changes to this competition, as this is the first year the title has moved from the Maine Sea Goddess to the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate. Other changes this year included expanded the requirements, allowing young men to compete and increasing the age ranges that could participate.
The candidates also spoke against the regulations and ongoing issues facing the Maine lobster industry regarding the North Atlantic right whale, saying the industry was under attack and voicing support for friends and family members who lobster.
They spoke about the importance of lobstering, saying it is the backbone of both Maine and the Midcoast community.
The candidates also shared their future goals and plans, and why they were choosing to compete.
Maine Lobster Festival President Celia Knight also spoke about the choice to change from the Sea Goddess to the Lobster Festival Delegate. Knight said while she loves tradition, the festival faced the possibility of cancelling the coronation completely in February due to a lack of interest. It was time to change so the event could continue, she said.
Knight credited committee member Molly Miller Staples with spearheading the changes and recruiting the ten competitors.
Knight also recognized the Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Directors for their hard work.
Several past Sea Goddess winners were at the banquet, including Signe Swanholm Gardner (1949), Becky Siebert (1983), Marlayna Marks Rutter (1999), Callie MacQueston (2009), and Olivia Dougherty (2022).
The ten competitors for the 2023 title sat at the front of the room, with the six judges facing them. After dinner was served, the judges took turns asking one question of each contender.
Competitors this year are Cassidy Novicka of Rockland, Allison Colburn of Rockland, Mara Wellman of Thomaston, Ashleigh Cronin of Thomaston, Lizzi Swan of Warren, Autumn Oxton of Vinalhaven, Abby Waterman of South Thomaston, Adelaide Hendricks of Cushing, Jillian Barnard of Thomaston and Olivia Van Buskirk of South Thomaston.
The 2023 judges for the coronation are Charlotte Strong-Ames, Laura Tracy, Chuck Kruger, Janice Abendroth, Melanie Trott and Mia Bogyo.
Comedian Emily Waterman Dillon, originally from South Thomaston, was the emcee for the banquet and will be emcee for the coronation itself at the festival.
The crown bearer for the coronation is 6-year-old Sander Hansen, a student of Ash Point Community School.
The coronation of the 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate will occur on the opening day of the 76th annual Maine Lobster Festival, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.
The festival opens Wednesday at noon, with events all other days starting at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast in the food tent and gates opening at 9 a.m.
The Maine Lobster Festival runs Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.