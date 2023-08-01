News

2023 Lobster Festival Delegates

The 2023 Lobster Festival Delegate contestants. 

 Photo by Rachel Coleman, rachelcolemancreative.com

ROCKPORT — More than 130 guests came out to the Samoset Resort to hear from the ten young women competing for the title of 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate on Friday, July 28.

A main topic of discussion was the changes to this competition, as this is the first year the title has moved from the Maine Sea Goddess to the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate. Other changes this year included expanded the requirements, allowing young men to compete and increasing the age ranges that could participate.

2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate contestants 1

Four 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate contenders. From left: Cassidy Novicka, Mara Wellman, Lizzi Swan, Ashleigh Cronin.
2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate contestants 2

Five 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate contenders. Back, from left: Jillian Barnard, Allison Colburn. Front, from left: Autumn Oxton, Abby Waterman, Olivia Van Buskirk.
Adelaide Hendricks

2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate candidate Adelaide Hendricks of Cushing.
Signe Swanholm Gardner

Signe Swanholm Gardner, 1949 Maine Sea Goddess, at the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate banquet Friday, July 28.
Lobster Festival Delegate banquet

The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate contenders at the judging banquet Friday, July 28.
Delegate judges

The judges face the ten young women competing for 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate on Friday, July 28.
Molly Miller Staples

Molly Miller Staples watches the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate contestants answer questions from the judges on Friday, July 28.

