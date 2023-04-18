ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival announced Monday, April 17 the former Sea Goddess competition is expanding the requirements for participation. The expanded coronation event, which will be for the “Maine Lobster Festival Delegate,” will now be open to all Maine residents from ages 16 to 22.
“The Maine Lobster Festival is proud to be expanding its Coronation event by opening up participation to anyone ages 16 to 22 who is passionate about being an advocate for Maine’s lobster industry, regardless of gender,” the festival board of directors announced in a press release. “The new title for this chosen representative will be ‘Maine Lobster Festival Delegate.’”
The festival board said it surveyed local community adults and students. “The feedback was overwhelming that this tradition should be updated and expanded to allow more young people to participate,” the organization said.
The festival has also increased the prize money and the coronation event will include updates on the #SaveMaineLobstermen campaign.
The candidate must be a Maine resident from ages 16 to 22 as of Aug. 1 with no past or pending civil or criminal charges.
The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate will be chosen Wednesday, Aug. 2, the opening night of the festival. A runner-up and Ms. or Mr. Congeniality will also be chosen.
The winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize, runner-up will be awarded $1,000 cash prize and Mr. or Ms. Congeniality will win $500 cash prize.
The Maine Lobster Festival will donate $100 for each participant to a local charity of choice as well.
The application deadline is June 30. Full guidelines and an application can be found on the Maine Lobster Festival website: mainelobsterfestival.com.