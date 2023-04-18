News

2022 sea goddess coronation

Olivia Dougherty of Warren is crowned 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival Wednesday, Aug. 3.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival announced Monday, April 17 the former Sea Goddess competition is expanding the requirements for participation. The expanded coronation event, which will be for the “Maine Lobster Festival Delegate,” will now be open to all Maine residents from ages 16 to 22.

“The Maine Lobster Festival is proud to be expanding its Coronation event by opening up participation to anyone ages 16 to 22 who is passionate about being an advocate for Maine’s lobster industry, regardless of gender,” the festival board of directors announced in a press release. “The new title for this chosen representative will be ‘Maine Lobster Festival Delegate.’”

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

Recommended for you