Lincolnville Town Office

  On Monday, June 26 the Lincolnville Select Board breezed through its agenda items, the exception being an appeal by Lincolnville resident Scott Browning over smoking in Breezemere Park, the gazebo area at Norton’s Pond.

Browning made the point that there is a hand painted “No Smoking” sign in the park, but that it is largely ignored by cigarette and cannabis smokers. “It’s concerning to me as a father,” said Browning, who stated that he has two young children who like to play in the park. The town of Lincolnville has a policy against smoking at Breezemere Park, but, for the most part, does not have the resources to police the area.

