LINCOLNVILLE — Adi Philson of the Midcoast Council of Governments gave a presentation at the Aug. 14 Lincolnville Select Board meeting on three potential grants that could affect the town. These grants could offer Lincolnville and other Waldo County towns funds to work on projects such as updating stormwater management, housing development and regional transportation.
The Midcoast Council of Governments is a nonprofit that, according to its website, “receives funding from local municipalities, state and federal governments to assist communities.”
The nonprofit hired Philson in February to extend services into Waldo County and currently Lincolnville, Islesboro, Northport, Searsmont, Montville, Morrill and Brooks all participate in the program.
The three grants Philson brought to the attention of the Select Board are the Community Resilience Grant, the Housing Opportunity Grant and the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative and Efficient Cost Saving Transportation Grant, or P.R.O.T.E.C.T. grant.
The Community Resilience Grant allows a town to choose from a list of 72 projects for which the Midcoast Council of Governments would appropriate $50,000. That amount rises to $125,000 if the town collaborates with another town.
Currently, Northport has enrolled in the program to work on a Coastline Stabilization Project, which would support the town's eroding coastline.
The Housing Opportunity Grant consists of “establishing a housing working group and then doing a housing supply and demand assessment,” Philson said. “It’s going to be a deep data dive into demographics.”
According to Philson, the Midcoast Council of Governments intends to apply for the grant to “develop a real idea of what is needed for housing in [the Waldo County] region.” He asked for a letter of support from the Select Board, which it supplied.
The final grant, dubbed the P.R.O.T.E.C.T. grant, is funded by the Maine Department of Transportation and focuses on “resilience of surface transportation,” Philson said. This grant would look into the possibilities of regional transportation for the Waldo County area.
Currently, a pilot for a rail line between Rockland and Brunswick is in development, and the P.R.O.T.E.C.T. grant could establish programs that connect Waldo County to that rail line, most likely in the form of bus services.
Philson added that if the council does not receive the grant, it still intends to move forward with the transportation project.
The Midcoast Council of Governments asked for a letter of support for the P.R.O.T.E.C.T. grant, which the board quickly approved.
“It’s pretty exciting to feel like we’ve got help out there,” Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn said. “You’ve just kind of ticked a bunch of really big boxes.”
Besides Philson’s presentation, the Select Board meeting consisted of three central subjects: Joan Holmes was approved to join the Lincolnville Budget Committee, the Maine Department of Transportation has offered Lincolnville a set of fixed radar speed signs for the beach, and Nick Heal voiced his frustration with the lack of cameras down by the Lincolnville Beach Ferry Terminal.
Heal stood at the podium at the beginning of the session to notify the board that his skiff had recently been stolen from the docks at Lincolnville Beach, a skiff that he has since recovered.
According to Heal, Lincolnville acquired the funds for dock security cameras “four or five years ago,” but they have yet to be installed. Heal called the length of time “embarrassing” and also said that the harbormaster could rarely be seen at the beach.
Because Heal’s address was a non-agenda item, the board was not able to respond to his frustrations immediately. He left the room after speaking and, minutes later during the Administrator’s Report, Town Administrator David Kinney announced that internet connection at the Lincolnville pier will be completed by the end of the month, allowing for installation of the cameras.
Kinney said, “That project has started in fits and spurts several dozen times.”
New Select Board member Robyn Tarantino asked the board why it had not notified Heal that an answer to his complaint was scheduled for later in the meeting, to which the rest of the board members explained that they could not skip from agenda item to agenda item. “The agenda has a purpose,” Kinney said.
Some discussion developed between Tarantino and the rest of the board concerning the purpose of such a policy.
“It might have been the letter of the law,” Tarantino said, “but it doesn’t seem like it fits the spirit of community to not say anything.” Kinney said it was a disservice to the town and the other community members present to use town hours to satisfy individuals’ non-agenda queries.
The Select Board resolved to have Kinney reach out to Heal after the meeting to update him on the status of the pier security project.