Limerock Street reopened after sinkhole repaired By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago News Repairs to a sinkhole on Limerock Street started Monday, Sept. 11. Photo by Stephen Betts ROCKLAND — A section of Limerock Street was closed Monday for the city's public services department to repair a sinkhole that developed.The hole is located near the Limerock Inn.The street from Claremont Street to Lincoln Street is closed Sept. 11 due to the road work.Public Services Director Todd Philbrook said a brook is located under that section of road. The road reopened at 3 p.m. Monday. Stephen Betts Reporter