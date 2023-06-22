featured Limerock Inn sold By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The Limerock Inn at 96 Limerock St. in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The Limerock Inn, the city's first formal bed and breakfast, has been sold.The inn at 96 Limerock St. in Rockland was sold on Wednesday, June 21. The property was sold by DASH LLC to 96 Limerock LLC which had an address of Grafton, Mass. The sale price was $1,176,000.DASH (Daniel and Ashley Bonneau) had purchased the inn in May 2019 for $1,020,000.The Limerock Inn points out that it was the first bed and breakfast in Rockland, opening in 1996. The Inn has eight bedrooms with private bathrooms and three common rooms and sits on 0.73 acres.The property is assessed by the city at $850,000.A message was sent June 22 to the owner of the Massachusetts address listed on the deed for the inn. The owners of the property in Grafton, Mass. are listed as Sean Padgett and Ann Margaret White.The Victorian-style building had once been the home and office for Dr. Oram Lawry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Kitchen Renovation! Thinking about a new kitchen…we can help! West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 Maine Made Retail is available for all. Time to take a trip off the beaten path. Live at the Strand! SUNNY WAR – June 23 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists