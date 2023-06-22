News

Limerock Inn

The Limerock Inn at 96 Limerock St. in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Limerock Inn, the city's first formal bed and breakfast, has been sold.

The inn at 96 Limerock St. in Rockland was sold on Wednesday, June 21. The property was sold by DASH LLC to 96 Limerock LLC which had an address of Grafton, Mass. The sale price was $1,176,000.

