ROCKLAND — A March 20 fire at the International Flavors and Fragrances plant on Lime Street started due to sunlight refracting through a glass ball that was facing a roll of paper towels.
Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said this was the second consecutive fire in which a sprinkler system in an industrial building worked like it was intended and limited damage. On March 1, the department responded to a fire at Weatherend Estate Furniture in the Industrial Park.
The call at IFF came in shortly after 6 p.m. March 20. Rockland crews were at the scene within a few minutes followed by Rockport.
Chief Whytock said a fire started in an office in Building 13. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire.
The chief said workers began to smell what they described as “dust on a heater” in the area of the office about 50 minutes before the fire alarm and sprinkler system tripped. Workers looked around but couldn’t find the source of the smell and it had dissipated. They looked through a glass door into the office but didn’t see any source of the smell.
"What we found is that the roll of brown paper towels had smoldered for some time before it then caught a plastic bottle next to the roll on fire and the alcohol that was in the bottle gave off enough heat to then start melting the radio in the area of the fire. Once that got burning the heat was enough to initiate the sprinkler system," the chief said.
Workers were outside the large building immediately past the gate at the Lime Street entrance as firefighters went inside the structure which had a receiving sign on it.
The International Flavors and Fragrances plant produces carrageenan from seaweed. Even though the company lists IFF as its owner, workers were wearing hard hats that said DuPont.