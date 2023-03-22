News

ROCKLAND — A March 20 fire at the International Flavors and Fragrances plant on Lime Street started due to sunlight refracting through a glass ball that was facing a roll of paper towels.

Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said this was the second consecutive fire in which a sprinkler system in an industrial building worked like it was intended and limited damage. On March 1, the department responded to a fire at Weatherend Estate Furniture in the Industrial Park.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you