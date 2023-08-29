News

Leo family

From left: Mike Leo, Tony Leo and Alan Leo after attending the Monday, Aug. 28 Select Board meeting where Tony was sworn in as EMS Chief and EMA Director.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — The Leo family’s history as first responders continued Monday night, Aug. 28, when the Select Board confirmed the appointment of Tony Leo as Emergency Medical Services Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director for Thomaston.

Those in attendance gave multiple rounds of applause for Leo, while town officials shared their happiness with the decision.

Tony Leo sworn in

Tony Leo is sworn in as EMS Chief and EMA Director at the Thomaston Select Board meeting on Monday, Aug. 28. Photo by Christine Simmonds
Tony Leo and Peter Lammert

Thomaston Select Board member Peter Lammert, center, shakes hands with Tony Leo following Leo being sworn in as EMS Chief and EMA Director on Monday, Aug. 29. Photo by Christine Simmonds
Tony Leo and Chris Rector

Thomaston Select Board member and former town firefighter Chris Rector embraces Tony Leo after Leo is sworn in as the town’s EMS Chief and EMA Director. Photo by Christine Simmonds

