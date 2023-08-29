THOMASTON — The Leo family’s history as first responders continued Monday night, Aug. 28, when the Select Board confirmed the appointment of Tony Leo as Emergency Medical Services Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director for Thomaston.
Those in attendance gave multiple rounds of applause for Leo, while town officials shared their happiness with the decision.
Board member Chris Rector embraced Leo after he was sworn in. “I had the privilege of being trained by Tony when he was a firefighter and I joined the department back almost 30 years ago,” Rector said. “He taught me most of what I know about firefighting. He’s a wonderful role model.”
Select Board Chair Diane Giese said the town was “completely delighted” to confirm this appointment. “He’s a treasure for Thomaston,” she said of Leo.
Board member Pete Lammert pointed out that Leo’s wife was in attendance and said it was wonderful to watch the couple support each other.
Town Manager Kara George said she was so happy to have Leo in the position full time, and that he had done an excellent job while serving as interim chief.
Leo has served as interim Thomaston EMS Chief since the former chief and Assistant Emergency Management Agency Director, Amy Drinkwater, resigned from those positions.
Town Clerk Melissa Stevens swore Leo in to the dual positions during the meeting.
Working as first responders is nothing new for members of the Leo family.
Tony Leo is currently also the Assistant Fire Chief for Thomaston, and said that while he has been working with the EMS department since 1993, he has been riding in the passenger seat in emergency vehicles since he was a baby.
His father Mike Leo was a founder of the Thomaston EMS department, served as Director for 20 years and then served as Fire Chief following that.
Tony’s uncle Alan Leo has worked for Thomaston EMS for 40 years, served as Director for 10 years and is also currently the local health officer for the town. Jamie Leo, Tony’s brother, is the town’s Deputy Fire Chief.
All four have served in various positions on local firefighting and emergency response teams in Knox County as well.
And since the work of those in such positions never truly ends, after being sworn in as Thomaston EMS Chief and EMA Director, Tony Leo excused himself to attend a public safety training which was already in progress.